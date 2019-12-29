The Ohio State Buckeyes took time off their busy schedule to take children and young people on a shopping spree for the holidays. Forty members of the Buckeyes team participated in the shopping spree. Each team member partnered with a child, who was then given the chance to pick whatever sports equipment, toy, or clothes that they wanted, to buy. Purchases could not be more than the $200 provided by the organizers.

According to defensive end Zach Harrison, his experience was rewarding. He told the Buckeyes [VIDEO] Wire that his participation in the community outreach reminded him of his privilege.

He also said that he loved that he was able to help put smiles on the faces of the kids.

The community outreach event was a joint effort by the Buckeyes, Child Crisis Arizona, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Fiesta Bowl Charities and Dick’s Sporting Goods helped chip in for the money that the children would spend in the store. Child Crisis Arizona is an organization that helps provide training and support for at-risk youth and their families. It has been helping vulnerable children for 40 years now.

Buckeyes' previous community outreach efforts

The Buckeyes regularly organize community outreach projects and programs in Ohio. In August last year, former members of the Buckeyes made a visit to the Foundations 4 Youth center. There, Allen Degraffenreid, Jimmy Bell, and Jamal Luke played with the kids enrolled in the nonprofit. They also signed footballs and did mentoring sessions with the young players.

Back then, Luke said that he was grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community. He hopes that he was able to inspire the kids to achieve their dreams when they become older. Foundations 4 Youth is an outreach project that gathers young people so they can hang out in a safe environment. The project also organizes a weekly youth event where they provide the food and drinks for the participants.

Ohio State Buckeyes in Fiesta Bowl 2019

In related news, the Ohio State Buckeyes were unsuccessful in their bid to defeat the Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl. The 29-23 score gave the Tigers their fourth national championship in the past five years. They will be facing LSU in the finals. In the early parts of the game, it actually seemed that no. 2 seed Ohio State would be able to stage an upset. But no. 3 seed Clemson was able to recover quickly.

Before the game in Arizona, the Buckeyes and the Tigers were major favorites in their respective conferences. They came in with stellar 2019 season records (both had 13-0 tallies). Eyes in the crowd were trained mainly on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Both of them hail from Georgia and had great high school football careers in the state.

They are also already being predicted to be NFL stars in the future.