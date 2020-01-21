Nebraska Cornhuskers may be about to land another prolific recruit for its 2021 class as four-star recruit Thomas Fidone just finished his campus visit. Fidone, who hoped to get a more in-depth look into what Nebraska has to offer, met up with head coach Scott Frost and assistant coach Sean Beckton. The potential recruit had lots of questions for the two, signifying a huge interest in the Nebraska program.

It looks like the tight end from Iowa might choose Nebraska. He confessed to being a fan of both Frost and Beckton.

But he is still entertaining other offers. He will not likely announce his decision until June or July. Fidone is also scheduled to come to the University of Michigan campus soon. The Michigan Wolverines are chasing after Fidone because the team needs a great tight end to improve on its 2019 season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers experiences staff shakeup

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are seeing major changes in the coaching and training staff for this year. Frost has brought back Mike Dawson to serve as outside linebackers coach in the 2020 season.

It can be remembered that Dawson had the same role for the New York Giants for much of 2019. Before he joined the Giants, he was the defensive line coach for the Huskers.

Matt Lubick will also be entering the coaching staff as Frost’s offensive assistant. In 2012, Lubick was instrumental in the Duke Blue Devils reaching a bowl for the first time in 18 years. He was even a finalist for the Assistant Coach of the Year award by the American Football Coaches Association.

Lubick has also built a reputation for being a fantastic recruiter. He helped sign three four-star prospects for the 2018 class of the Washington Huskies. He also did the same to the Oregon Ducks in 2015. With Nebraska desperately trying to rebuild its team, Lubick’s addition is a step towards the right direction. This will enable Nebraska to recruit more elite talent in the next year.

No Nebraska Cornhuskers player in the Super Bowl

For the first time in 26 years, not one former member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers will be playing in next month’s Super Bowl. The 26-year streak got broken after the Tennessee Titans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 35-24 on Sunday. Joshua Kalu, who serves as cornerback for the Titans, was the last remaining ex-Cornhusker on the current season of the NFL Playoffs.

Follow your passions. Stay up to date. All about NFL

Kalu was actually in the Titan’s practice squad until early November. He was activated for the Titan’s special teams. He became a hero for the team after he successfully blocked what could have been a tie-making field goal during his second game. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nebraska Cornhuskers.