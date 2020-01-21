Clemson Tiger's Trevor Lawrence is one of the most promising players in Collage Football. With the huge possibility that superstar Tom Brady will leave the New England Patriots, fans are left clueless about the team’s future. In an article on the Boston Herald, sportswriter Bill Speros seems to have gotten a possible solution to the problem: tanking Lawrence, reports Total Pro Sports.

New England Patriots are in a losing season and they have the opportunity to get Lawrence. Speros also wrote another option for the Patriots: to sign Tom Brady to a lucrative two-year contract so they can attempt another shot at the Super Bowl.

The Patriots, however, should still look at its future. Part of that future may involve getting Lawrence into its fold. Even as a college football player, NFL experts are already calling Lawrence the next Tom Brady. It would just be right for the Patriots to invest in snatching the current Clemson Tigers quarterback in the next NFL Draft.

New England Patriots disappoint in 2019

Even with Tom Brady, the New England Patriots still failed to make much of an impact in the NFL this season. They had their worst season in almost a decade, experiencing an early elimination in the NFL Playoffs.

They even lost the wildcard game against the Tennessee Titans 20-13 earlier this month. The Patriots also tragically lost to the Miami Dolphins during their last game in the regular season. It was their defeat against the Dolphins that had them playing in the wildcards in the first place.

Trevor Lawrence's record as part of Clemson Tigers

The biggest reason why Trevor Lawrence is being considered in the New England Patriots conversation is because of his impressive record with the Clemson Tigers.

He continued his prolific high school football career into the Clemson Tigers, becoming a starting quarterback in 2018. Since then, he has become one of the biggest stars that the team has produced in the past few years.

He became the first true freshman to become the starting quarterback for the national college football champion since 1985. He also helped lead the Tigers to an undefeated record during that season.

One of his crowning achievements was the ACC Championship Game title, where the Tigers buried the Pittsburgh Pitbulls 42-10.

Trevor Lawrence was amazing in 2019

The Tigers eventually moved to the College Football Playoff National Championship. There, they brought the Alabama Crimson Tides to their knees 44-16. Because of his amazing performance, he got named as the National Freshman of the Year and the Offensive MVP.

Trevor Lawrence continued his stellar record into 2019. He became a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. For much of the season, the Tigers were undefeated. That was until they faced the LSU Tigers for the national title game.