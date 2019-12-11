The Nebraska football team is apparently saying goodbye to one of its homegrown quarterback. That quarterback, Andrew Bunch also had a goodbye to say to the Husker family.

Bunch entered the transfer portal earlier this week. It's actually the second time he's entered the portal.

The walk-on quarterback also entered the portal after the end of the 2018 season. That particular time, he had a change of heart and returned.

The 2019 season didn't work out as Bunch likely hoped. When Adrian Martinez went down in 2018, Bunch was the first man off the bench.

He ended up appearing in five games, including one start against Troy.

In those games, he completed 31 of 47 pass attempts for 320 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. This year, with Noah Vedral available at the start of the season, and Luke McCaffrey on board, Bunch appeared in just one game.

That game as a 34-7 loss to Minnesota where the walk-on completed just one of six passes for 13 yards. It appears Bunch has read the tea leaves and decided his role is only going to be smaller in 2020.

Considering that Bunch took to Twitter to say goodbye, it doesn't appear he's coming out of the transfer portal this time around.

The next chapter

Bunch made sure to thank the Nebraska football fanbase for their support during his time in Lincoln on Twitter. He posted a tweet that showed him playing for the Huskers, as well as the caption, "thank you Husker Nation, it's been one heck of a ride."

Next chapter. Thank you Husker nation, it’s been one heck of a ride!🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/CXEVaCapsc — Andrew Bunch (@Andrewbunch112) December 10, 2019

Now the Nebraska football quarterback will look for a new home. Because he played in just one game for the Huskers this season, he retains this year of eligibility.

It's unclear where he might end up now.

Coming out of high school, Bunch had just one FBS offer from Eastern Michigan. He did have more than a couple of FCS teams come calling back in the day.

Bad news for Nebraska football

The news about Andrew Bunch comes during a week when the Huskers are dealing with several pieces of negative news. The quarterback wasn't the only Husker walk-on to enter the transfer portal. Special teams stalwart, Isaiah Stalbird is also looking to leave Lincoln.

On Tuesday night, the program received some rather serious news about two former members of the team.

Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone were arrested. Those arrests appear to be the culmination of what has been going on, behind the scenes for most of the fall and winter.

The two players were kicked off the team earlier this season. Last week, an article surfaced in ESPN that revealed the pair were accused of sexually assaulting a woman. They have since been suspended from the school entirely. Shortly after the suspensions, they both filed appeals and then were arrested on Tuesday evening.