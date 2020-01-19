Like any other football fan, UFC president Dana White is eager to know where his close friend, veteran quarterback Tom Brady, will be playing next season. In an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN after the successful UFC 246 in Las Vegas, Nevada, White said he’s texting Brady almost every day to ask him what his decision would be. “I ask him all day every day, I text him. I’ve been terrorizing him. I think he’s getting sick of hearing it,” said White. “Listen, if he ain’t playing for Boston, he’s coming to Vegas,” added White, referring to the Las Vegas Raiders, who will be moving to the Sin City next season.

White’s comment added to the fire that Brady could join the Raiders next season. During the post-fight press conference, a reporter asked him if Brady enjoyed the fight, he replied “how would you not like the fight”, referring to Conor McGregor’s first-round technical knockout win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds. White later said that the veteran quarterback enjoyed the fight.

White lectures Vegas reporters

White even teased Las Vegas reporters for not asking him about the presence of the 42-year-old quarterback and Raiders team owner Mark Davis were both inside the T-Mobile Arena.

“Are you guys Las Vegans or not,” said White. Brady and Davis were spotted talking before the fight began, per a tweet by New England Sports Network (NESN).

Raiders owner Mark Davis and free agent-to-be Tom Brady were in the same building Saturday night. Patriots fan Dana White reacted to the presence of the two NFL personalities at UFC 246. pic.twitter.com/Cz0EOLyOXD — NESN (@NESN) January 19, 2020

It was rumored that the Raiders could move on from Derek Carr and could add Brady, partly as a marketing move to attract fans in Las Vegas to come to their games.

For the first time in his 20-year career, Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but many experts anticipate him to return to the Patriots. The Los Angeles Chargers are another possible destination for Brady, but NFL analyst Colin Cowherd said that the team is not fit for the veteran quarterback.

Brady dubs McGregor as GOAT

On his Instagram story previously, Brady paid homage to his Irish roots, which he got from his father, Tom Brady Sr.

In a recent interview with Irish Central, Brady revealed that his father is 100 percent Irish and he visited Ireland several times for vacation. “We took a trip over there together and visited some of the places where my family came from,” said Brady, adding that he’s proud of his Irish roots.

In a pre-fight interview, Brady refused to take sides between McGregor and Cerrone, saying they are both great fighters.

Follow your passions. Stay up to date. All about NFL

But on his Instagram story, he posted a video of McGregor entering the Octagon with the goat emoji or the greatest of all time. McGregor proved that he’s one of the best UFC fighters when he took care of Cerrone in just 40 seconds in his first foray into the Octagon since 2016. With the win, McGregor made history as the first fighter in UFC history with knockout wins in the featherweight, lightweight and welterweight divisions.