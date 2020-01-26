Veteran quarterback Tom Brady escaped the talk about his future with the New England Patriots and other rumors about his other possible destinations by going skiing with his son and close friends. On his Instagram story, Brady shared several photos and videos of his skiing trip with his son Benjamin.

The 42-year-old quarterback also posted a photo of a close friend and trainer Alex Guerrero and a certain Brody Mason together with the caption “Pow Town”. Brady also posted two videos of him while doing downhill skiing, with a caption “where are the jumps” on the last footage.

It was not immediately known if Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and his other children joined the trip. Lauren Campbell of New England Sports Network (NESN) also shared Brady’s Instagram story on her Twitter account.

Tom Brady skiing away from all the offseason rumors like:



(via Brady’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/5CkbIs1O9g — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) January 26, 2020

Skiing one of Brady’s pastime

Brady’s skiing vacation came as no surprise since he earlier disclosed that he would be spending more time with family and friends and would put his decision regarding his future in the backburner for the meantime.

Skiing is one of Brady’s pastimes as he also took a trip to Montana last year with his family following their Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams. During that trip, Brady gave Patriots fans a scare when he shared a video of him while skiing down a snow-covered mountain.

Also, Brady said he would decompress himself following a tough 2019 campaign which the Patriots capped with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game.

Brady will venture into free agency for the first time in his career, but many experts believe that he will remain with the Patriots as the team gives Brady the best chance to win his seventh Super Bowl ring. Brady is also connected with the Los Angeles Chargers and the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers are expected to part ways with long-time quarterback Phillip Rivers while the Raiders are non-committal about Derek Carr’s future as their signal-caller.

Rumors also swirled about the possibility of Brady joining the Raiders as he was spotted talking to team owner Mark Davis during UFC 246. UFC president Dana White added fuel to the fire when he declared that Brady would play for the Raiders if he won’t return to the Patriots.

Patriots add new members to the coaching staff

The Patriots recently lost wide receivers coach Joe Judge after he was hired by the New York Giants as their head coach. Judge is also expected to bring Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema for a still unknown role with the Giants.

To fill in the vacancies left in their coaching staff, the Patriots reportedly hired veteran offensive assistant Jedd Fisch, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

McBride said Fisch’s role with the Patriots is yet be determined.

Fisch recently served as the Los Angeles Rams’ assistant offensive coordinator and previously worked as Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2014 and as quarterbacks coach with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. Recently, the Patriots added former special teams player Vinnie Sunseri to their staff this offseason.