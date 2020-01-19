Former New England Patriots linebacker and current NFL analyst Willie McGinest believes that the team’s dynasty is not yet over. “12 and 4. They still win a lot of football games. I don’t think its over,” McGinest said in an interview with TMZ Sports, referring to the Patriots’ regular-season record.

The Patriots had a chance to clinch a first-round bye but they lost to the Miami Dolphins in their regular-season finale. In the Wild Card Game, the Patriots were stunned by the Tennessee Titans, 20-13.

Despite these losses, McGinest said it’s wrong to think that the Patriots’ dynasty is over. “That place has a lot of history. They’ve been dominating for over a couple of decades. Just because you lose a couple of football games don’t mean it’s over,” said McGinest, who played 12 years and won three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.

McGinest says future all depends on Brady

McGinest was also asked about the future of Tom Brady, who will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year career in March.

McGinest said there’s a lot of Patriots players who turned free agents, were traded or left the organizations, stressing that “you either retire or move on at some point.” McGinest said it will all depend on Brady, who has to make a personal decision on his future. However, McGinest is confident that the Patriots organization, led by team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick, will try to work it out and find ways to keep Brady with the team.

“It’s all business, things could happen possibly. Until they all meet at the end of the season and talk it over,” said McGinest. “They’ve done it before and let’s see what happens.” Earlier, Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., said his son’s future with the Patriots rests with the hands of Belichick. However, Belichick clarified that he’s not the only one deciding on the fate of players, saying the organization has also a say in every roster move the team makes.

McGinest says Brady already working out

McGinest said he also believes that Brady wants to play and has a lot of football left in him. “He works hard. He’s working out already and he loves the game of football. And when you play football, you sacrifice a lot, your family and personal things that you like to do outside the game and your kids,” he said. McGinest said these things are important to Brady and he expects him to take his time and enjoy his family before deciding on his future.

In his latest interview, the 42-year-old Brady said his NFL future is the least of his concerns now as he is focused on decompressing after their early exit in the playoffs. Brady added that he wants to prove to himself that he can win another Super Bowl ring, but he didn’t mention for what squad. On Saturday, Brady made a surprise appearance at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, where UFC president Dana White raised the possibility of the veteran quarterback joining the Raiders, who will transfer to the Sin City next season.