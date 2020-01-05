New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will enter uncharted territory this offseason as he becomes a free agent for the first time in his career. During his postgame interview on Saturday, the 42-year-old Brady said he is unlikely to retire, but did not say if he will continue playing for the Patriots, who drafted him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. However, Brady praised the Patriots organization and head coach Bill Belichick for taking a chance on him. If Brady does return to the Patriots, Hall of Fame wide receiver and former teammate Randy Moss said the team should get the veteran quarterback some help.

On ESPN, Sunday, Moss said Brady would have performed better this season, and the Patriots season could have ended in a better note if the veteran quarterback had a better supporting cast of targets. “It’s not all about Tom Brady. At 42 years old, two or three-year deal, he’s still playing at a high level,” said Moss. According to Moss, many wide receivers did not step up when needed, including Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett, and even Julian Edelman, whom he said led the league in drops this year.

Rex Ryan says Patriots should get Brady some wideouts

Moss said if Brady returns to the Patriots to end his career, the organization should give him enough help because the guys that they have there are not guys that he wants.” Moss has a point as Patriots wideouts finished with seven catches for 68 yards in their 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game on Saturday. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan fully agreed with Moss’ assessment, saying the Patriots should retain Brady and get rid of everybody else. Ryan said the current crop of Patriots receivers – rookie N’Keal Harry, Sanu, and Dorsett – doesn’t fit the team’s offense. “Get this man some receivers and let’s see what happens,” said Ryan, adding that he believes that Brady is not going anywhere in the offseason, but he would stay with the Patriots.

Earlier, Brady said that he doesn’t know what the future holds when asked if he will remain with the Patriots.

Belichick won’t address Brady’s future yet

During his Sunday’s season-ending press conference, Belichick was asked about the future of Brady and the other key players who are set to turn free agent. In typical Belichick fashion, the veteran head coach said that the organization will deal with them at some point in time. “We’re certainly not going to deal with it now,” said Belichick. The veteran head coach said while he respects Brady as a valued member of the organization, he wants to give him and the other free agents the proper attention before making the decision. He added that he won’t make the decision all by himself because they are all made collectively that needs a lot of time to discuss.

Aside from Brady, Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Joe Thuney and Elandon Roberts, among others, will become free agents. Earlier, Van Noy said he wants to stay with the Patriots but wants to get paid at the same time.