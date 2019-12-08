After this season, it is expected that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career. The 42-year-old Brady signed a two-year contract extension with the Patriots in the offseason. However, the Patriots only gave Brady a significant pay raise this season as the two additional years are voidable after this season. Under the reworked deal, Brady asked the Patriots not to use the franchise tag on his after this season.

With this, Brady’s stint with the Patriots could end after this season, unless the organization decides to stick with him until he reaches his goal of playing until he’s 45 years old.

Earlier, Adam Schefter of ESPN said Brady is faced with three options after this season – retire, stay with the Patriots or join another squad. Among his three choices, Schefter said Brady staying with the Patriots is the least of his options. Even Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., raised the possibility that his son will play for another team next season. Brady Sr. said that even the great Joe Montana left the San Francisco 49ers after 14 seasons and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady needs ‘radical course change’ to remain with Patriots

Tom E.

Curran of NBC Sports said in his latest column that it would take a “radical course change” in the coming months for the Patriots to keep Brady. Curran said the Patriots have had several chances to sign Brady to an extension that will keep him with the team until he’s 45 but they passed on it repeatedly. Curran said the Patriots and Brady have one irreconcilable difference – the $25 million that they would pay the veteran quarterback if they decide to keep him after this season. Curran said Brady believes that he can still play at a high level, but with his current struggles this season, the organization would not want to bet huge money on it.

Brady earlier reiterated his desire to play until he’s 45 years old, saying he has kept his body in top form to keep up with the competition in the NFL.

Broncos could be interested in Brady

If indeed Brady and the Patriots go on their separate ways after 20 years of successful partnership, Peter King of NBC Sports said there is one interested suitor interested in signing Brady – the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have a history of giving franchise quarterbacks another lease on their careers, signing Peyton Manning after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts.

.@DaleKeefeWEEI: @peter_king believes the Broncos could be a suitor for Tom Brady in the offseason https://t.co/f8Rb0zHPgE pic.twitter.com/FWvE2IqdsG — WEEI (@WEEI) December 5, 2019

The Broncos’ decision paid dividends as Manning led them to a victory in Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers. King told WEEI Sports Radio that the Broncos turned sour on veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and could be in the market for a new signal-caller. “John Elway needs to win right now and so I wouldn’t be surprised if that happened,” King said, referring to the possibility of Broncos signing Brady.

With Denver, King said Brady would enjoy the services of Mike Munchak, one of the offensive line coaches in recent history, to provide him with the needed protection. King added that the Los Angeles Chargers could be another possible destination for Brady.