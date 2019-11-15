Alex Guerrero, trainer and business partner of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, declared on Thursday that the 42-year-old signal-caller discussed playing until he’s 46 or 47 years old. In an interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Guerrero said Brady told him that he could go for two more additional years in the NFL from his original plan to play until he’s 45 years old. During his weekly interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One, Brady responded to Guerrero’s pronouncement, saying he’s feeling pretty great.

“I’m feeling pretty great. I have the support of Alex and we have a great relationship and we work together a lot,” said Brady.

The veteran signal-caller said he’s amazed by what Guerrero has accomplished to keep him competitive on the football field despite his age. He added that he will keep on playing as long as he can and see how long it goes. While Brady said it’s easier said than done, he said he’s aware of the efforts that he putting in to keep his body going.

However, Brady must resolve his contract status with the Patriots for him to stay with the team that took him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady signed a two-year contract extension worth $70 million, but the two years are voidable after this season. This means Brady could become a free agent after this season. When asked about Brady’s contract situation with the Patriots, Guerrero said he’s focused on preparing the signal-caller this season.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

Brady lauds Kaepernick

In the same interview, Brady lauded quarterback Colin Kaepernick and expressed a belief that he could return to the NFL after a three-year absence. "He's very mentally tough, and I think it's pretty cool that he's getting that opportunity,” said Brady, referring to Kaepernick’s workout on Saturday. Brady said he has admired Kaepernick after leading the San Francisco 49ers to a victory over the New England Patriots in 2012.

Earlier, Patriots insider Devon Clements of Sports Illustrated said Kaepernick can help New England head coach Bill Belichick prepare for dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson in case they face the Baltimore Ravens anew in the postseason. In his six-year stint with the 49ers, Kaepernick was known for his versatility, rushing the ball 375 times for 2,300 yards and 13 scores in 69 games.

Belichick talks about Garrett incident

In an interview with reporters, Belichick discussed why the Patriots seem to avoid brawls on the football field following the incident involving Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

“We have a lot of good players, a lot of unselfish players,” said Belichick, per NBC Sports, adding “that’s really the key to it.” In their 21-7 win over Pittsburgh, Garrett took off the helmet of Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him in the head with it. Garrett received an indefinite ban from the NFL for the incident.