New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has admitted several times that he doesn’t know what the future holds for him after this season. Before the start of the season, Brady signed a two-year contract extension worth $70 million, but the two years are voidable, meaning he will turn free agent at the end of the season. Earlier, Adam Schefter said that Brady has three options after this season -- retire, return to the Patriots or find a new team. Among Brady’s three choices, Schefter said returning to the Patriots will be the least likely option.

Making things complicated was Brady’s recent declaration that he is determined to stick with his earlier plan of playing until he’s 45 years old. As of now, the Patriots are silent about the quarterback's predicament, but the quarterback’s father, Tom Brady Sr. believes that his son’s fate in New England is in the hands of head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady Sr. says it’s hard to envision Brady playing for another team

In an interview with Karen Guregian of The Boston Herald, Brady Sr. said it’s hard for him to envision his son playing for another team.

“He wants to play. But ultimately, it’s Bill’s decision,” said Brady Sr. The elder Brady also clarified that Belichick won’t dictate his son’s future in the NFL in case the Patriots decide to move on from the 42-year-old quarterback. “Just because Bill decides he wants to move on, that won’t dictate Tommy’s future,” said Brady Sr., saying even Brady’s childhood idol, quarterback Joe Montana, moved to the Kansas City Chiefs after 14 years with the San Francisco 49ers. Brady Sr. also expressed confidence that several teams will be interested in his son’s services.

Did you really miss it? Click on the button below to stay up to date on the news you cannot miss, as soon as they happen. NFL New England Patriots

Just like everyone else, the quarterback's father will be waiting on how things between his son and the Patriots would develop after this season. “Bill doesn’t make a decision he hasn’t thought long and hard about. We’ll see what he wants to do at the end of the year,” said Brady Sr.

Chiefs cornerback wary of Brady’s ability

Amid his struggles this season, Brady found an unlikely ally in Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland. In an interview with Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, Breeland called Brady’s reported decline as a “myth”.

During his time with the Green Bay Packers, Breeland said he always heard pronouncement about Aaron Rodgers in a decline following a slow start. “He’d have slow starts, and then he’d turn it on,” said Breeland, referring to Rodgers. As for the Patriots signal-caller, Breeland said he has the ability to step up his game, being the greatest of all time (GOAT). “Brady can hit that switch anytime he’s ready,” said Breeland. As for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Brady doesn’t seem to age, calling him a “great football player.” Brady has a 5-3 regular-season record against the Chiefs, and 2-0 in the postseason, including their last season’s win in the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots entered the week as a three-point favorite over the Chiefs.