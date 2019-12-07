Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick picked the New England Patriots over his old team in their Sunday’s clash at Gillette Stadium. In his appearance on Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, Scandrick predicted that the Patriots will beat the Chiefs in the rematch of last year’s AFC championship game by 31-27. When asked if the Patriots can put those points on the board, Scandrick said “I think they can, I think that they can because of turnovers. I think if they can get turnovers and get short field,” said Scandrick.

Also, Scandrick said the Chiefs rely mainly on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “With Damien Williams (running back) being out. LeSean McCoy, a great player but he is a turnover waiting to happen. He carried the ball like a loaf of bread,” Scandrick said.

Patriots have a lot to prove

The veteran cornerback emphasized that the Patriots got a lot to prove and veteran quarterback Tom Brady is feeling it. “They have come to the realization that if we don’t get some home games in our backyard, this dynasty might be over,” said Scandrick, who played 15 games last season with the Chiefs.

An 11-year veteran, Scandrick also played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. This season, Scandrick played three games for the Eagles before he was released. Recently, former NFL running back Brian Westbrook believes that Brady is going to outplay young Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes at home with the help of the Patriots defense. Also, multi-awarded journalist Bill Pennington of the New York Times called on critics not to bet against the Patriots, saying the team has a good December and January records.

Did you really miss it? Click on the button below to stay up to date on the news you cannot miss, as soon as they happen. NFL New England Patriots

The Patriots (10-2), despite their 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans, are a three-point favorite over the 8-4 Chiefs. In last season’s AFC title clash, the Patriots outplayed the Chiefs, 37-31, in overtime.

Patriots cut defensive tackle after bringing back Folk

The Patriots released undrafted rookie defensive tackle Albert Huggins to create room for kicker Nick Folk, whom they re-signed on Saturday, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Last week, the Patriots released Folk after he underwent emergency appendectomy and signed Kai Forbath.

After the Patriots waived Forbath, they brought in Huggins off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots had three days of practice without a kicker, giving Folk enough time to recover before eventually signing him. In three games with the Patriots, Folk is 7-for-9 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on extra points. Huggins could be signed by the Patriots to their practice squad, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.