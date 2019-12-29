The Nebraska basketball team is said to be among the final three favorites for one of the best transfer players on the market. Former USC guard Charles O'Bannon Junior is looking for a new home.

Noted NCAA basketball analyst Jon Rothstein says he's heard O'Bannon has narrowed his list to three teams. In addition to the Huskers, the USC guard is looking at Georgetown and TCU.

Rothstein further added the next step is going to be starting to set up official visits.

Nebraska basketball looking to build from the ground up

Since new head coach Fred Hoiberg landed in Lincoln, he's been looking to reshape the program. That means almost completely turning over the roster in the first season.

So far, that turnover hasn't been quite what Husker fans had hoped. The team has started the 2019-2020 season with a 5-7 record. Still, it's clear the Nebrasketball team still thinks it can have a relatively quick turnaround if it gets the right bodies into the program.

O'Bannon was once consdered one of the best prospects in the country at shooting guard.

He was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school and was considered quite the get by USC.

The redshirt sophomore hasn't seen his potential turn into production in Southern California. Injuries have been a major factor in the derailing of his Pac 12 career.

Another transfer coming to Nebrasketball

The former McDonald's All-American announced he was leaving USC earlier this month after playing in just three games this year. "On to bigger and better certainly," Charles O’Bannon Sr. wrote on his Twitter account after the news was first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

On to bigger and certainly better https://t.co/Ryds4SDU9T — Charles O'Bannon Sr. (@MrCOB13) December 16, 2019

USC's loss could be Nebraska basketball's gain, thanks to yet another injury to open the season. According to 247Sports, O'Bannon, who is the son of famed UCLA star Charles O'Bannon Senior, had been getting quite a bit of praise from USC coaches over the offseason.

Head coach Andry Enfield said before the season started that he felt the 6-6 guard was going to play a big part in the Trojans' year. A broken right pinky meant that O'Bannon had to stay out of the team's plans.

Once he got healthy again, he found it hard to get on the floor. Now he's decided it's time for a fresh start.

Hoiberg is hoping that a fresh start could be in Nebraska. The head coach would certainly know that feeling.

He came to Lincoln after spending a year out of coaching after being fired by the Chicago Bulls. Hoiberg made his name as a man who built Iowa State back into a basketball powerhouse.

Hoiberg has landed quite a few transfers, both from other NCAA schools and the JUCO ranks since coming to be the head man for Nebraska basketball. Now it's a matter of the Huskers landing an official visit.