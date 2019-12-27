Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Friday that free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown was scheduled to work out with the New Orleans Saints. In a tweet, Rapoport posted the waiver that Brown signed with the Saints prior to the workout. Brown posted the said waiver on his Instagram account with the caption “back to business”, but the wide receiver later deleted it. The Saints decided to bring in the 31-year-old Brown for a workout despite the fact that he’s being investigated by the NFL for alleged sexual assault by his former trainer.

Brown was also accused of sexual misconduct by an artist who was working there in 2017. Brown last played for the New England Patriots, who signed the talented wideout on Sept. 9 after he was released by the Oakland Raiders before the start of the regular season. Brown suited up in the Patriots’ 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, catching a touchdown pass from veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

Brown could land on commissioner’s exempt list

However, the Patriots released Brown 11 days after his signing because he sent threatening text messages to the artist who accused him of sexual misconduct.

According to Patrick Dunne of NBC Sports, Brown could land on the commissioner's exempt list in case the Saints or any other NFL team sign him to a deal. The move would make him ineligible to play while he faces the possibility of more punishment from the league. Before his workout with the Saints, Brown expressed his intention to return to the Patriots on social media. The wide receiver even issued a sincere apology to Patriots CEO Robert Kraft for the trouble that he brought to the organization. However, the Patriots stood pat with their earlier decision to part ways with Brown.

The Saints brought in Brown for a workout with their star wide receiver Michael Thomas limited in practice due to a hand injury. The Saints (12-3) plan to play their stars in the regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers with the No.

1 seed in the NFC on the line. The Saints could clinch the No. 1 seed if they beat the Panthers coupled with losses by the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers to the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

Belichick’s classic reaction to Brown’s workout

When asked for his reaction about Brown’s reported workout with the Saints on Friday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was on point with his short reply, per a report by Doug Kyed of the New England Sports Network (NESN). “Focused on Miami,” Belichick said during the latter part of his press conference, adding that the news “doesn’t really have anything to do with us.” The Patriots are focused on winning over the Dolphins to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC and the first-round bye that goes with it. Earlier, Brady declared that the Patriots plan to finish strong against the Dolphins.