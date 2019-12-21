The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers gets another high-profile player for its 2020 class after it successfully signed wide receiver Zavier Betts. Betts himself announced the news of his commitment to Nebraska. He revealed that he already signed a National Letter of Intent, for the university’s football program, the day before. The signing ceremony, held in Bellevue West High School, happened fast early on Friday.

With Betts entering the team, the Huskers now have five receivers for its 2020 class.

He is among the highest-rated members of the team, ranking no. 52 on Rivals and no. 107 on 247Sports. Bellevue West High School coach Michael Huffman hopes that the early signing will motivate Betts to work even harder on his academics. The player has always had a bright future on the field, he just needs to have a good showing in the classroom.

Zavier Betts, the rising star

Due to his skill, Zavier Betts has attracted the attention of many university football programs. Before he was even a student in Bellevue West, he already had a dominant reputation in the football field.

He used to be a star player in a youth league organized by former Nebraska player Clester Johnson. According to Journal Star, Betts said “Honestly, I was shocked,” Betts said of getting the news he could sign during the three-day December period rather than having to wait."

Betts breezed through the first three years of his high school football career. By the time he reached his junior year, he was already hailed as the state’s premier high school wideout. He ended the year as a four-star recruit.

Betts was actually not supposed to sign a National Letter of Intent until either February or May. This was because the University of Nebraska wanted to make sure first that he fulfill his academic requirements. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver himself said that he felt that he still had a lot to go before he is able to qualify for the program.

To his surprise, coach Scott Frost called him on Thursday to tell him that his grades seem to be okay and the academic year is already halfway through. That gave Betts the necessary push to continue with the early signing. He accomplished the NLI that same day.

Nebraska's other early signings

Betts is just one of the many players that made a commitment to Nebraska during its massive early signing campaign. One of the team’s major early signings is defensive back Jaiden Francois. The Florida resident had to choose between Miami and Nebraska. He ultimately made the decision to move to Lincoln after a visit on campus earlier in the week. Fellow Floridian and wide receiver Marcus Fleming also got into Nebraska in the same week. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section.

