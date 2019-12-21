Ahead of their showdown with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared his thoughts about the chase for the NFL all-time record for touchdown passes and his non-selection to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Last week, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints eclipsed Peyton Manning’s record after throwing four touchdown passes in their 34-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Currently, Brees has 541 touchdown passes, Manning has 539 and Brady has 538. Brady can overtake Manning for second place when they take on the Bills at Gillette Stadium.

In an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady was asked about the all-time passing touchdown record. The 42-year-old quarterback replied: “I think both were kinda right there.” Brady said there’s nothing to be accomplished as an individual in this sport and every record is a team effort.

Brady says many people deserve credit

“Even an interception by a corner requires oftentimes a really good pass. For a quarterback, my job is to read out the defense and try to throw it to a place that gives our team the best opportunity to move the ball and score points,” Brady explained.

Brady said for anyone to accomplish great feat over a long period of time, many people are deserving of the credit. “It’s been a privilege for me to play as long as I have. I’m just grateful to everyone who’s played a role in helping me be the best that I can possibly be,” he said. Earlier, Brady congratulated Brees for passing Manning’s record, adding that Brees’ records will be tough to beat, but he will at least try to eclipse them. In a previous interview with Gray, Brady said winning is more important to him than individual records.

Brady happy for those selected to Pro Bowl

Brady was not selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl for the first time in more than a decade, mainly due to his struggles this season. When asked by Jim Gray if he’s affected by his non-inclusion, the 42-year-old Brady replied: “No, because the guys who were named were certainly deserving and they have great seasons so I’m really happy for those guys,” said Brady, who was not selected in 2008 after he missed almost the entire season due to a torn ACL.

“I’ve been fortunate to be chosen many times and the guys who were chosen were very, very deserving so I’m happy for them.” Three of Brady’s teammates were selected to the Pro Bowl which will be played on Jan. 26 in Orlando, Florida, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Donta Hightower and special teams captain Matthew Slater. One of the biggest snubs was wide receiver Julian Edelman, who is playing one of the best seasons in his career. In an interview on “The Greg Hill Show”, Edelman said he’s focused on winning games.