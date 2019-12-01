The Nebraska football team already had its work cut out for it when it came to Xavier Hutchinson. Now the Huskers are going to have to beat out one of the best offensive teams in the country.

Hutchinson announced earlier this week he received an official scholarship offer from Oklahoma. He had previously gotten an offer from the Cornhuskers and some recruiting analysts believe he is one of, if not the top receiver target in the 2020 class for Scott Frost and company.

Of course, even if Oklahoma hadn't come calling, Nebraska still needed to find a way to get the Blinn College receiver to shun the school he's already committed to.

Hutchinson committed to Iowa State back in June. Despite looking at other schools, he remains a Cyclone commit. His announcement of that commit is still his pinned tweet on Twitter.

Nebraska football going hard after wide receivers

The Huskers' coach staff has made it rather clear in the last few weeks, they want more than a few receivers in the incoming class. Hutchinson might be among the top prospects the staff is going after, but he's hardly the only receiver in total.

Nebraska has also been going hard after another recent commit to another team.

Marcus Fleming was a commit to Miami when he visited Lincoln. He decommitted from the Hurricanes while he was on an official visit to see the Cornhuskers. That was great news for Scott Frost and company, who are now seen as the favorite to land Fleming. Even with teams like Florida and Georgia in the race.

The Huskers are still looking to add more receivers in this class. Xavier Hutchinson is considered by some to be the top target because he's also someone who already has a history as a college football player.

It might be JUCO, but it's the kind of experience the Cornhuskers value as they try and rebuild a receiver corps that will be mostly young and mostly untested in the 2020 season. Add in the group wasn't particularly effective in 2019 and recruiting analysts have said more than once that receiver might be the most position the staff is recruiting this year.

Hutchinson has big year for Blinn

Xavier Hutchinson is not a blue-chip recruit. He's considered the number nine receiver in the JUCO ranks and he's only a 3-star recruit.

Of course, both of those numbers are belied by both Nebraska football and the Oklahoma Sooners coming calling. In total, he's got 16 offers, including Iowa State and Boise State.

In 2019, he caught 47 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns. Those aren't eye-popping but they are solid and enough to draw attention from some of the bigger programs in the country. That's quite a change from his high school days when the Florida native didn't get any FBS or FCS offers.