The working relationship between the New England Patriots and talented wide receiver Antonio Brown lasted just 11 days. The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million on Sept. 9 after he was released by the Oakland Raiders before the start of the regular season. Brown played just one game for the Patriots, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in their 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. However, the Patriots released Brown on Sept. 20 due to accusations of rape and sexual assault that were not mentioned to the team before he signed a deal.

After that, Brown criticized Patriots CEO Robert Kraft on social media for his involvement in a spa scandal early this year. Then, he urged the Patriots to sign him so he can earn his $9 million guaranteed money on the field. Brown also filed a grievance against the Patriots for unpaid guaranteed money and salary. Recently, Brown surprised everyone when he apologized sincerely to Kraft for the bad media and the drama that he brought to the organization. Brown’s social media apology was even liked by several Patriots, including veteran quarterback Tom Brady and fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman. Recently, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports reported that the Patriots are not expected to sign the 31-year-old Brown despite his apology to Kraft.

Kraft cold to idea of bringing back Brown

However, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that Patriots players and coaches want the team to re-sign Brown, according to his sources. La Canfora did not mention if the players include Tom Brady, who denied rumors that he convinced Brown to apologize to Kraft so he can make his way back to the Patriots. La Canfora, in his column, said there are two significant factors to be hurdled to make the reunion happen. According to La Canfora, Kraft remains cold on the idea of bringing back Brown.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

While the other is the possibility is that the NFL could discipline Brown in connection with the sexual assault allegations against him. La Canfora said if Kraft changes his mind about bringing back Brown, Patriots players and coaches would welcome the wide receiver back to the team. Brady’s teammates and coaches saw the chemistry between the 42-year-old quarterback and brown during his brief stay with the team.

Texans not interested in hiring Caserio

In the offseason, the Houston Texans expressed interest in hiring Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as general manager, replacing Brian Gaine.

However, the Patriots prevented the move by filing tampering charges against the team. Now, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Texans don’t plan to hire a general manager next season. Rapoport said head coach Bill O’Brien and executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby will make decisions regarding personnel moving forward.