Marcus Fleming moved a little bit closer to announcing his final school earlier this week. The wide receiver out of Miami, Florida took to Twitter to tell the world the programs he's currently considering. Nebraska football is among the 4-star prospect's top five programs.

The announcement came just a few weeks after he decommitted from the Miami Hurricanes. Fleming officially became a free agent when he was paying a visit to the Huskers. That made more than a few recruiting experts to believe the Cornhuskers were his new favorites.

While Nebraska is among the top candidates, there are some big-time schools they will need to fight off.

Nebraska football has a hill to climb

Including the Nebraska football team, Fleming named Maryland, Florida State, Florida and Georgia to his top five teams. One interesting aspect of that list is that all but the Huskers are from the same region of the country. Besides Nebraska, it's clear Fleming is looking at East Coast schools. Maryland is the northernmost of that group but he's looking at quite a few schools that are near his home town.

It's unclear what that means for the Huskers, who are easily the furthest away from Miami of any team in the group.

Georgia is the biggest blue-collar school on the list. The Bulldogs are the SEC East champs and are still holding out hopes of making the College Football playoffs despite having a loss on the season.

Florida State and Nebraska are in roughly the same boat as both programs are in the middle of a rebuild. The Seminoles are currently seeking a new head coach after Willie Taggart was fired mid-season. The Nebraska football team fell a last-second field-goal short of making its first bowl game in three years under second-year head coach Scott Frost.

Maryland has the worst record of Marcus Fleming's top five teams. A 19-13 loss to Michigan State ended the Terrapins' season with a 3-9 record and a 1-8 record in the Big Ten. Fleming has taken official visits to Maryland, Nebraska, and Georgia most recently.

Commit date incoming

In addition to Fleming's list of top five schools, he also tipped off when he will be announcing his final commit. It appears he's not going to be taking any chances. The former Miami commit, who is 42nd best receiver in the class according to 247 Sports' composite ratings added he'll be committing on December 18.

That's good news for Nebraska football or whatever school lands him.

December 18 is also the first day of the early signing period. It would appear that date means he's going to be signing on the dotted line for whatever school he chooses. That means no additional chances for a school to steal him away.