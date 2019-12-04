Nebraska football is the favorite to land one of the best linebackers in the 2020 class. That's the opinion of several recruiting analysts across the country.

Kaden Johnson, a 4-star prospect out of Minnesota hasn't announced his favorite school yet. That hasn't stop prognosticators from believing he's got a heavy lean towards the Huskers.

On 247Sports, several experts put in new "Crystal Ball" predictions for the Huskers. The Crystal Ball is the way these experts illustrate where they think a player is going to end up.

National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu was among a group of five analysts who put in new predictions. Trieu is among those who picked the Nebraska football team as the landing spot for Kaen Johnson.

Others put in a question mark, meaning it isn't clear at all where the linebacker is going.

Nebraska football takes the edge

To be clear, the analysts are not unanimous on where Johnson is going to end up. The Crystal Balls have it as a 60 percent chance Johnson will be in Lincoln.

The other good news is that it doesn't appear another school is standing out.

Over at Rivals.com, their version of Crystal Ball predictions also has Johnson on a slight Nebraska lean.

The Rivals Future Cast has the same 60 percent edge. That site seems to believe it's a four-team race right now.

The Cornhuskers are vying with LSU, Oregon State, and Minnesota. The Tigers are the best program of the bunch, but as of now, they are on the outside looking in if only because they won't get an official visit.

Johnson paid a visit to Nebraska on September 27 and Oregon State on October 11.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL

He also took an official to Minnesota on October 5. The linebacker also has unofficial visits to the Golden Gophers and Huskers earlier this year. Johnson also took a June visit to Wisconsin.

Defensive gamechanger

Kaden Johnson is one of Nebraska football's top defensive targets in the 2020 class. That makes sense as he's the top player in the state of Minnesota and the number 13 ranked linebacker in the entire class, according to 247's composite rankings.

Trieu has scouted Johnson heavily and believes the linebacker has a bright future, one that includes a stint in the NFL.

He's compared him to the New York Giants' Markus Golden.

If there is one drawback, Trieu says Johnson is going to need to add some weight when he gets to college in order to achieve his potential. Johnson is said to be perfect to be a standup linebacker in the 3-4, the defense the Nebraska football team runs.

Analysts believe he could also end up being a weakside defensive end. While the Huskers are recruiting Johnson at linebacker, the chance that he could line up as a pass rusher makes him attractive to the coaching staff as well.