Nebraska Cornhuskers' Scott Frost has hailed inside linebacker Keyshawn Greene’s decision to join his team. Frost, who has been the head coach since 2017, describes the commit “a miracle.” According to him, efforts from the University of Nebraska program and some external factors helped tip the scales into their favor.

The University of Nebraska’s football program put on a full campaign blitz to convince Greene to commit to them. They invited the 6-foot-3 inside linebacker to make a visit in their campus for five days last week.

This culminated in Greene officially making a commitment to the team by the end of his visit.

According to reports, the football program was successful in fulfilling Greene’s requirements: potential early playing time and approval from his mother. Staff from the university football program also kept contact with Greene even after he made a commit to another school last year.

Greene, a four-star player from Crawfordville, Florida, is known for his immense speed. During a summer camp this year, he finished a 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds.

The linebacker was also named a US Army All-American last month. The honor puts him closer to his dream of playing for the NFL after his university studies. After all, the ratio of US Army All-American Bowl players that proceed to an NFL career is high.

During his time in Wakulla High, he attracted attention from multiple universities. A 247Sports ranking put him as the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country. But since he committed to Nebraska as an inside linebacker, he is going to need some adjustment.

Florida State's loss, Nebraska's gain

With Greene joining the Cornhuskers, Florida State is now left trying to find a replacement for the high-profile signing.

Before Greene ultimately settled on the Cornhuskers, Greene was actually committed to the Florida State Seminoles. It seemed final that he will be with the Seminoles in the upcoming season until last month’s events transpired.

He backed off from his verbal commit after the university fired coach Willie Taggart. The second-year coach left the team after a tragic defeat at the hands of University of Miami Hurricanes. It was Taggart who courted Greene to commit to Florida State. It looks like the coaching change had a huge impact on the inside linebacker’s decision to switch teams.

Cornhuskers' 2019 performance

While the Nebraska Cornhuskers was by no means in its best shape in the current season, it did improve its showing in comparison to 2018.

Nebraska recorded a 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten) standing in the season. That is good for a tie for West Division fifth place. It is the same ranking the team had in 2018 season. But considering that Cleveland.com’s preseason Big Ten poll projected they would finish first in the West Division, it was a bit of a letdown.