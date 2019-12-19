New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady thanked Sporting News for bestowing him the NFL Athlete of the Decade honor. In an Instagram story, Brady extended his gratitude to Sporting News for the honor and expressed his appreciation to his family, friends, teammates and coaches for making the award possible. In an article written by Tadd Haislop, Sporting News said Brady’s performance in the last 10 years put a stop to ended all debates about the greatest quarterback, and probably the best player, of all time in the NFL.

Haislop said selecting the NFL Athlete of the Decade did not undergo deliberation as Brady’s accomplishments in the past decade indicated it all. From 2010 to 2019, Brady captured three Super Bowls in five appearances and suited up for eight straight AFC championship games,

Brady cemented status in Super Bowl 49 win

According to Haislop, Brady underscored his identity as the best quarterback in the NFL with their Super Bowl 49 win over the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. Brady then further solidified it with their comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

In 2018, Brady earned his sixth Super Bowl ring by leading the Patriots to a victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII via score of 13-3 last season. Sporting News believes that by the time Brady’s done playing, he will be considered as the greatest athlete of all time. Earlier, Brady expressed his intention of playing until he’s 45 years old despite his uncertain future with the Patriots. Brady will become a free agent after this season if the Patriots don’t sign him to a contract. Adam Schefter of ESPN surmised that Brady has three options -- stay with the Patriots, join another team or retire. Of the three, Schefter said staying with the Patriots is the least likely option for Brady. Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., said it will be up to Belichick to decide if the Patriots want to keep Brady or not.

Cornerback out vs Bills, 4 questionable

The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at Gillette Stadium without slot cornerback Jonathan Jones, who was ruled out due to a groin injury. The Patriots ruled out Jones, who has not missed a start since the 2018 season, after suffering a groin injury in their 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that forced him to miss practice this week.Based on Friday’s injury report, four other Patriots are listed as questionable for the game, including wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), and linebackers Jamie Collins (shoulder) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee). The Patriots, who are seven-point favorite over the defensive-minded Bills, can clinch their 11th straight AFC East crown with a win over Buffalo.