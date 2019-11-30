Liverpool put up an excellent performance defeating Brighton in the Premier League. Van Dijk scored two goals, and Dunk scored, ending the game 2-1. Alisson punched the ball outside the box and received a red card.

Alisson is the first goalkeeper to receive a red card, in a Premier League game, since April 2012, Doni vs Blackburn.

Liverpool continues their unbeaten run in the Premier League as they are in the first position in the League table. Liverpool is 11 points away from Manchester City.

Manchester City's 2-2 Draw against Newcastle, on Saturday, could make them go down in the league table, from the second position to the third position.

if Leicester wins their next game, Man City will be third and would struggle to get the 1st position, since Liverpool is in very good form.

Liverpool vs Brighton match report

5' Liverpool players run forward as Robertson takes the shot outside the box and Ryan saves it.

18' Alexander-Arnold crosses the ball in the box as Van Dijk heads it in, giving Liverpool the lead.

Liverpool 1, Brighton 0

20' Mane takes a shot from 6 yards, but Ryan saves it, although Mane is offside.

24' Alexander-Arnold takes a corner as Van Dijk heads it in, and the goal goalkeeper stands no chance.

Liverpool 2, Brighton 0

33' Dunk takes a shot from about 35 yards but goes over the bar for a goal kick.

45'+2 Alexander-Arnold shoots the ball, but Ryan saves it.

60' Salah tries a volley but goes out for a throw-in.

69' Liverpool sees the first substitution of the game as Lallana replaces Salah.

69' Brighton makes a double substitution as Alzate is replacing Bissouma, and Trossard replaces Montoya.

76' Allison moves out of the box and punches the ball away, receives a red card for the offense, and leaves the field.

76' Liverpool make their second substitution of the game as Origi replaces Firmino.

76' Brighton makes their last substitution of the game as Maupay replaces Connolly.

78' Liverpool make their last substitution of the game as Adrian replaces Alexander-Arnold.

79' Dunk passes the ball for Andrian who takes the shot and scores. Liverpool players appeal, but the goal still stands.

Liverpool 2, Brighton 1.

Full-time Liverpool 2, Brighton 1

Liverpool lineup

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Brighton line up

Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Gross, Stephens, Propper, Bissouma, Mooy, Connolly.

Home stats

45 percent possession, 80 percent pass accuracy, 15 shots, nine shots on target, 87 attacks, 49 dangerous attacks, 17 free-kick, four corners, one offside, three fouls, one red card.

Away stats

55 percent possession, 84 percent pass accuracy, 12 shots, five shots on target, 99 attacks, 55 dangerous attacks, four free-kick, five corners, six offsides, 11 fouls, no red card.