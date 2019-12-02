Manchester United and Tottenham will be going head-to-head in the EPL on December 4, 2019, in Old Trafford.

Manchester United is not in great form as they have only won two of there last five games. After the loss against Astana, United fans were expecting them to defeat Aston Villa, but it ended a draw.

Although, United has a lot of injured players as Paul Pogba has been out for months. Man United and Tottenham will be an exciting game to watch, since Man United is Jose's former club, and a lot of fans would like to see the result of this match.

Where can I watch Manchester United vs Tottenham

Man United and Tottenham will go head to head on December 4, 2019, 2:30 PM ET in the Old Trafford stadium, streamed live on fuboTV.

Man United and Tottenham head-to-head (H2H)

Jul 25, 2019: Tottenham 1, Man Utd 2 (ICC)

Jun 13, 2019: Tottenham 0, Man Utd 1 (Premier League)

Aug 23, 2019: Man Utd 0, Tottenham 3 (Premier League)

April 12, 2018: Man Utd 2, Tottenham 1 (Fa Cup)

Jan 31, 2018: Tottenham 2, Man Utd 0 (Premier League)

Man United recent games

Dec 1, 2019: Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 2 (Premier League)

Nov 28, 2019: Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 1 (Europa League)

Dec 24, 2019: Sheffield United 3, Manchester United 3 (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2019: Manchester United 3, Brighton 1 (Premier League)

Nov 7, 2019: Manchester United 3, FK Partizan (Premier League)

Tottenham recent games

Nov 30, 2019: Tottenham 3, Bournemouth 2 (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2019: Tottenham 4, Olympiakos 2 (Champions League)

Nov 23, 2019: West Ham 2, Tottenham 3 (Premier League)

Nov 9, 2019: Tottenham 1, Sheffield 1 (Premier League)

Nov 6, 2019: Red star 0, Tottenham 4 (Champions League)

Team news

McTimothy, Fosu-Mensah, Nemanja Matic, and Eric Bailly are now back from injury and have rejoined the team, training for their next game.

Hugo Lloris will be absent, for this match, as Gazzaniga could replace him.

Despite winning all three games, Tottenham conceded seven goals. They should be careful because United has good attackers that can pass through any defense.

Ones to watch

Marcos Rashford has had excellent performance, this season, scoring ten goals and four assists.

Harry Kane is always ready to put the ball in the box, he has scored 13 goals and one assist this season and should be able to keep up the excellent performance.

Man United predicted lineup.

De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Williams, James, Martial, Rashford.

Tottenham predicted lineup

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Ndombele, Dier, Sissoko, Dele Alli, Son, Kane.