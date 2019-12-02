In the first half of their 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was spotted, on the sideline, speaking to his wide receivers after just putting three points on the board 30 minutes into the game. In the second half, many thought that Brady phased out some of his wide receivers, including rookie N’Keal Harry, whom he did not target after throwing an interception going his way early in the clash. However, Brady vehemently denied that, during an interview on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI, saying his responsibility is to lead and motivate his teammates.

Also, he defended his wide receivers, saying they are doing everything they can to win.

“Guys are trying. I have no problem — I love playing with Phillip Dorsett. I love playing with N’Keal. N’Keal is working his tail off,” said Brady. The veteran quarterback added that he loves what Harry is bringing to the team as he gains confidence after missing most part of the regular season with an ankle injury. Brady added that he’s also gaining confidence with Mohamed Sanu, whom the Patriots acquired from the Atlanta Falcons before the trade deadline. Brady said his teammates are working hard and trying to do the right thing.

Brady said expectations for the Patriots should be adjusted

Brady added that expectations for the Patriots should be adjusted because they are still in the process of learning with the new pieces around him and the injuries that occurred early in the season. “We’re learning as we go and by no means — we’re not 2-10, we’re 10-2," said Brady, who completed just 24 of 47 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns with an interception against the Texans. As of now, Brady said the loss to the Texans is in the past and they are focused on getting a win over the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) in Week 14 at Gillette Stadium.

Currently, the Patriots are the second seed in the AFC, but they can regain home-field advantage by winning their last four assignments and hope that the Baltimore Ravens lose a game over the last month of the season. The Patriots also have a crucial game against the 9-3 Buffalo Bills, who trail them by just one game in the AFC East.

Belichick wants to move on from Texans’ loss

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, for his part, said he wants to move on from their loss to the Texans. In Monday’s interview with reporters, Belichick was asked if he’s focused on the No.

1 seed in the AFC, the veteran head coach replied that he’s focused on the Chiefs and “I’m sure we’ll all add it up at the end.” Belichick also praised his players for doing everything they can amid the widespread illness that made its way to their locker room and affected nine players ahead of their clash with the Texans.