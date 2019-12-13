Manchester United will go head-to-head with Everton on November 15, 2019, in the Premier League. Man United should be coming inside this game with high confidence, after winning Spurs and Manchester City, The win against them has proved that Manchester United performance well against the League top six. The team will face Watford on December 15, 2019, at 9:00 AM ET in the EPL.

Live telecast channels for this match

The United Kingdom - BT Sport 1

United States - fuboTV

Spain - DAZN

Brazil - ESPN

Portugal - DAZN

Germany - Sky Sport

Head-to-Head

April 21, 2019: Everton 4, Man Utd 0 (Premier League)

Oct 28, 2018: Everton 0, Man Utd 2 (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2018: Everton 0, Man Utd 2 (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2017: Man Utd 4, Everton 0 (Premier League)

April 04, 2017: Man Utd 1, Everton 1 (Premier League)

Manchester United recent game

Dec 12, 2019: Man Utd 4, AZ Alkmaar 0 (Europa League)

Dec 07, 2019: Man City 1, Man Utd 2 (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2019: Man Utd 2, Tottenham 1 (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2019: Man Utd 2, Aston Villa 2

Nov 28, 2019: Astana 2, Man Utd 1 (Europa League)

Everton recent game

Dec 07, 2019: Everton 3, Chelsea 1 (EPL)

Dec 04, 2019: Liverpool 5, Everton 2 (EPL)

Dec 01, 2019: Leicester 2, Everton 1 (EPL)

Nov 23, 2019: Everton 0, Norwich 2 [EPL)

Nov 09, 2019: Southampton 1, Everton 2 (EPL)

Preview and predicted lineup

Manchester United has won 3 straight games. They won AZ Alkmaar on Thursday with four goals to nil.

Shaw should start the lineup again. He started the lineup against Manchester City, and he showed performance.

The new Everton coach has a great start defeating Chelsea 3-1 last week.

If it continues like this, Everton could end the season top 6, as they are currently 14th position in the EPL.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer, the United Coach, made a team rotation against AZ on Thursday and could even use the same team that beat Manchester City against Everton. Digne picked up an injury last week, Baines might replace him in this match.

Rojo, Pogba, Bailly, Dalot, Fosu-Mensah, Coleman, Delphi, Andreas Gomez, Gbamin, and Mina will be absent due to injury.

Manchester United predicted lineup

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Everton predicted lineup

Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Walcott, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Players to watch

Marcus Rashford scored against Manchester City and, he is in top form and will not be a surprise if he scores against Everton. He has scored 13 goals and four goals this season and should be able to keep the excellent performance.

Daniel James is one of the fastest players in the Premier League, and he's not greedy when he's with the ball and ready to assist any teammate.

He has managed to score three goals, and four assist this season.