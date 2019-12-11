Manchester United will go head-to-head with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on December 12, 2019. Manchester United has a solid record against the Premier League top 6 as they have defeated both Manchester City and Tottenham. United lost their first Europa League game this season against Astana, partially because several of their best players missed the game. The team will face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on December 12, 2019, at 3:00 PM ET in the Old Trafford stadium.

How to Watch the Soccer Game

United State - fuboTV

Spain - Mitele Plus

The United Kingdom - BT Sport 2

AZ Alkmaar and Manchester United head-to-head (H2H)

Oct 3, 2019: AZ Alkmaar 0, Manchester United 0 (Europa League)

Manchester recent results

Dec 07, 2019: Manchester City 1, Man United 2 (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2019: Man United 2, Tottenham 1 (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2019: Man United 2, Aston Villa 2 (Premier League)

Nov 28, 2019: Astana 2, Man U 1 (Europa League)

Nov 24, 2019: Sheffield 3, Man U 1 (Premier League)

AZ Alkmaar recent games

Dec 07, 2019: PEC Zwolle 0, Alkmaar 3 (Eredivisie)

Dec 01, 2019: Alkmaar 1, VVV 0 (Eredivisie)

Nov 28, 2019: Alkmaar 2, FK Partizan 2 (Eredivisie)

Nov 23, 2019: Utrecht 0, Alkmaar (Eredivisie)

Man United Team News

Nemanja Matic could start his first game since October 3. Mason Greenwood may start the game, along with Tahith Chong. On defense, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe should feature in this match for United. Paul Pogba has not yet returned from injury. He has been out for months and is not expected to play.

There are rumors that Man United will trade Paul Pogba, but according to Sportsmail, the Man United coach says that Paul Pogba is not for sale.

Matic, Pogba, Bailly, Dalot, Fuso-Mensah, Albert Gudmundsson, and P. Hatzidiakos will be absent due to injury.

Players to watch

Greenwood is going to be a key player in this match. Since Rashford will not play in this match, Greenwood will replace him. This season, Greenwood has scored four goals and has one assist.

Mata has not been an excellent performer this season, but he has a good chance to improve upon his performance and he could even score a goal in this match.

Manchester United predicted lineup

Romero, Young, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Williams, Matic, Pereira, James, Mata, Chong, Greenwood.

AZ Alkmaar predicted lineup

Bizot, Svensson, Wuytens, Vlaar, Wijndal, Wit, Clasie, Koopmeiners, Stengs, Druijf, Idrissi.