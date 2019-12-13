After an 8-0 start, the New England Patriots are just 2-3 in their last five games, with close victories over the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, and back-to-back losses to the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs. The two-game losing streak dropped the Patriots (10-3) to No. 2 in the AFC, behind the red-hot Baltimore Ravens and their quarterback Lamar Jackson. In their past five games, the Patriots’ anemic offense did not score more than 22 points and was limited to just 13 points against the Cowboys.

Some critics blamed the Patriots’ offensive struggle on veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who threw just six touchdown passes and three interceptions in five games after throwing 13 scores in their first eight games. However, many analysts and players, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, came to Brady’s defense, saying the 42-year-old quarterback still plays at a high level, but the issue is that he lacks potential targets and enough protection from the offensive line.

Brady's latest post a warning to rest of NFL?

The Patriots have a chance to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the 1-12 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Before they travel to Cincinnati, Brady dropped an Instagram post quoting lyrics from late rapper Mac Miller’s song “2009”, according to New England Sports Network. Brady posted a photo of him throwing with the caption “Whole team about to figure it out, ice-cold that’s what winters about”, which could also serve as a warning to other NFL teams.

The Bengals could find out if Brady and the rest of the Patriots finally got it figured out when they clash on Sunday, Earlier, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and several of his players declared that it would be a challenge facing Brady due to his experience and consistency.

When asked about Brady’s post during his Friday’s press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick replied: “You’d have to ask Tom about that, I don’t know.” However, Belichick said the team tries to prepare to play its best on Sunday every week. “That’s what we’ve always done. I don’t see it any differently,” Belichick stressed.

Brady positive about right elbow issue

After their loss to the Chiefs, Brady faced the media with a heavily wrapped right elbow and predicted that he expects to be in the injury report.

Brady was listed as full participant with a right elbow injury in their two practices this week, but there’s nothing to worry about, according to the veteran quarterback. In an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio Thursday night, Brady said his right elbow has responded well to treatment from his personal trainer Alex Guerrero. “It’s been good to be out there the last couple days participating and doing everything I can do,” said Brady, per WEEI Radio. At this point in the season, Brady said it is normal for him to deal with a couple of bumps and bruises, but he’s raring to recover from their tough loss against the Chiefs.

“I am very fortunate to be out there getting ready to go for a competitive game in Cincinnati on Sunday,” said Brady. The Patriots are a 9.5-point favorite over the Bengals.