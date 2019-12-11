New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s future with the team is uncertain after this season. Brady signed a two-year contract extension, worth $70 million, in the offseason but the contract is voidable. This means that the 42-year-old quarterback will turn free agent, for the first time in his 20-year career, after this season. Earlier, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Brady has three options; remain with the Patriots, retire, or sign with another squad. Of the three choices, Schefter said returning to the Patriots is the least likely option for Brady.

Field Yates, Schefter’s colleague at ESPN, said that returning to the Patriots is the best option for Brady as New England is the only place where he can play at a high level. However, Patriots insider Tom E. Curran, of NBC Sports, sees a different future for Brady. In an interview with Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show, on Fox Sports Radio, Curran sees the Miami Dolphins pursuing Brady should he the Patriots.

If not in New England, where might @TomBrady be playing in 2020?@NBCSBoston @tomecurran has some ideas, including one we didn't expect: pic.twitter.com/f3gLF6OpmS — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) Disyembre 9, 2019

Curran says Brady out to prove something

Curran said Brady wants to prove something to somebody play at a high level.

“That’s why I keep coming back to the Miami Dolphins as a possibility,” Curran told Eisen. With the Dolphins, Brady will have a Michigan man in charge in Stephen Ross. Curran said Brady will have an easier time adjusting to the Dolphins system as he has worked with several of their coaches, in the past, including head coach Brian Flores, Jerry Schuplinski (quarterbacks coach), and Chad O’Shea (offensive coordinator). “It’s got defensive personnel on the other side and it’s certainly got a culture that’s being instilled this year,” Curran explained.

Earlier, Brady mentioned that he still intends on playing until he’s 45 years old. Brady’s father Tom Brady Sr., for his part, said that his son’s future with New England depends on head coach Bill Belichick. However, Brady Sr. said that his son is ready to move on if Belichick decides to part ways with his long-time quarterback.

Brady’s latest move fans rumors

Through the “Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port”, Tom Brady is a constant figure, in community service in New England, as its co-chairman.

As such, he was at the forefront of the organization’s mission to create opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities since its inception in 1989. However, Brady announced that he will relinquish the post after serving for 16 years and pass the torch to teammate Julian Edelman and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. His latest move will surely fuel rumors that he intends to leave the Patriots after this season. Recently, he fueled talks of his impending departure from New England when he put his mansion, in Massachusetts, on the market.