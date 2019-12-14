LSU Tigers starting quarterback Joe Burrow has won the Heisman Trophy [VIDEO], and broke the record for margin of victory, while also breaking LSU, SEC and FBS records en route to his trophy win. Burrow earned 2,608 votes, which was just 253 votes short of O.J. Simpson's total of 2,853. However, his 1,846 more votes than Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts gives him the largest win in Heisman history. The record was previously held by Simpson who had 1,750 more votes than Purdue's Leroy Keyes in 1968. Justin Fields and Chase Young ended up in third and fourth place.

Burrow secured 93.8 percent of the points, breaking the record previously held by Troy Smith who earned 91.6 percent in 2006. Joe also set the record for receiving the highest percentage of first-place votes with 90 percent. Smith held that record previously with 86.7 percent. Burrow also was named on a record 95.5 percent of ballots, breaking the record previously held by Marcus Mariota.

Joe Burrow is the second LSU player to win Heisman Trophy

Burrow becomes only the second LSU player to win the award, joining running back Billy Cannon, who earned the trophy in 1959.

Burrow did not have any serious challengers, but fans and college football insiders wondered if he would win by a record-setting margin. Burrow gave a passionate and emotionally driven speech, thanking his coach.

Burrow has won all major quarterback driven awards in college football this season. He's already earned the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Maxwell Award. Burrow was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and to First-Team All-SEC and is now an SEC Champion as well.

LSU enters College Football Playoffs for first time in school history

He brought his LSU Tigers to the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. LSU is the No. 1 team, and only one of three remaining undefeated teams in college football. LSU is facing off against the Big 12 Champion Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. LSU is a strong team, but it wouldn't be in the playoffs without Burrow.

Burrow had a record-setting year at LSU in the SEC. He broke three single-season records for the SEC: 48 touchdown passes, 4,715 passing yards, and 77.9 percent completion rate.

Burrow could extend those numbers, possibly two if LSU defeats Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and moves on to the national title game.

Burrow gave LSU an out-of-this-world season on offense. Burrow and offensive coordinator Joe Brady, from the New Orleans Saints, put together the greatest passing seasons in LSU and SEC football history. Burrow is expected to be drafted No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow started his college football career with Ohio State Buckeyes but later transferred to LSU prior to the 2018 season.