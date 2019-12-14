The Arizona Cardinals recently parted ways with veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs after just 13 games, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 37-year-old Suggs signed a two-year deal worth $10 million wit the Cardinals after spending the first 16 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. During that span, Suggs recorded 37 tackles, 5.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits for the Cardinals. In his career, Suggs is a seven-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Ravens. The veteran pass rusher has 138 sacks to his name, good for ninth on the NFL all-time list.

Suggs will be placed on the waiver wire until Monday, where teams can claim him. Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston said Suggs is due just $529,000 for the rest of the season, making him an interesting target for several playoff contenders. Many suggest that Suggs could return to the Ravens, who now own the best record in the NFL at 12-2 and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Patriots have history of giving veterans another chance

However, two former NFL stars believe that Suggs could land with the New England Patriots, whose defense has been in question in their past five games after a dominant showing in their first eight outings.

The Patriots have a history of giving veterans another lease on life on their careers after they are cut by their long-time squads.Retired NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman reacted to Breer’s post with a picture of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looking through a telescope and accompanied it with the comment “T Sizzle don’t do it”, calling Suggs by his nickname. Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith, for his part, commented “Suggs to the Patriots” with a flushed face emoji on Schefter’s story.

In 242 career games, Suggs has tallied 883 tackles with 138.0 sacks and seven interceptions

Edelman makes trip to Cincinnati

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman made the team’s trip to Cincinnati ahead of their showdown with the Bengals. Edelman and center Ted Karras traveled with the team despite being listed as questionable due to injuries that limited their participation in this week’s practices while backup defensive tackle Byron Cowart was downgraded to out with a concussion, per Reiss.

Edelman has been battling shoulder and ankle injuries while Karras missed their 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a knee issue. Veteran quarterback Tom Brady is also good to go despite being listed with right elbow issues. The Patriots, who are 9.5-point favorite over the Bengals, will try to snap a two-game losing slide against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the 1-12 Bengals, but head coach Bill Belichick remains wary of their opponent’s capability to pull off an upset.