Liverpool and Watford will be going head-to-head on December 14, 2019, in the EPL. Liverpool defeated Salzburg in the Champions League with two goals to nil. Salah and Naby scored the goals to give all Liverpool three points. The team will face Watford on December 14, 2019, at 7:30 AM ET in the EPL.

Live stream channel for this match

United Kingdom - BT Sport 1

United States - fuboTV

Spain - DAZN

Liverpool and Watford head-to-head (H2H)

Feb 27, 2019: Liverpool 5, Watford 0 (Premier League)

Nov 24, 2018: Watford 0, Liverpool 2 (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2018: Liverpool 5, Watford 0 (Premier League)

Aug 12, 2017: Watford 3, Liverpool 3 (Premier League)

May 01, 2019: Watford 0, Liverpool 1 (Premier League)

Liverpool recent games

Dec 10, 2019: Salzburg 0, Liverpool 6 (Champions League)

Dec 07, 2019: Bournemouth 0, Liverpool 3 (EPL)

Dec 04, 2019: Liverpool 5, Everton 2 (EPL)

Nov 30, 2019: Liverpool 2, Brighton 1 (EPL)

Nov 27, 2019: Liverpool 1, Napoli 1 (Champions League)

Watford recent game

Dec 07, 2019: Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0 (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2019: Leicester City 2, Watford 0 (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2019: Southampton 2, Watford 1 (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2019: Watford 0, Burnley 3 (Premier League)

Nov 08, 2019: Norwich 0, Watford 2 (Premier League)

Liverpool News

According to All Football, Liverpool is trying sign-in Minamino in Salzburg, the 24-year-old Japanese footballer has scored nine goals and eight assists this season.

Match preview

Lovren left the field, due to injury, in the Champions League game against Salzburg, and this time Gomez could replace him in the starting lineup.

Watford played their last game against Crystal Palace, and they were able to end with a goalless draw. They have only won one of their previous five games, losing three and drawing one. They had a great start last season, and they are currently at the bottom of the table. Nigel Pearson, the current Watford coach, will play his second game in charge.

Players to watch

Firmino is a critical player in this match and has a fast pace. He has scored four goals and seven assists and should be able to keep up this excellent performance.

Origi is not listed in the lineup often but, when he's on the field, he can create chances for goals. He has managed to score five goals this season and scored two more against Everton.

Liverpool predicted lineup

Alison, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Watford predicted lineup

Foster, Kiko Femenia, Cathcart, Kabasele, Masina, Chalobah, Capoue, Doucoure, Sarr, Deeney, Deulofeu.