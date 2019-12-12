Nebraska football might have a new starting kicker next season. If Chase Contreraz has his say he's going to be booting game winning kicks for the Huskers in 2020 and putting to bed the kicking woes that plagued Scott Frost's unit in 2019.

Contreraz, who played this season at Iowa Western Community College committed to play for the Huskers last week. What some might have missed is that when he announced his commitment, he managed to get in a dig at Nebraska's divisional rival, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Shortly after announcing he was committing to the Huskers, a Twitter user celebrated the news by tweeting "you're the man Chase!!! Congrats bro!!!" To which the kicker responded "Thanks Derek, I appreciate it! Maybe I'll blow Ferentz and the Hawks a kiss next year."

This comment was a reference to what happened directly after Iowa's kicker Keith Duncan booted the game-winner against the Nebraska football team this Black Friday. After seeing his kick sail through the uprights to give Iowa the 27-24 win, Duncan ran along the Nebraska sideline and blew the team and coaches a kiss.

Duncan claims he was thanking head coach Scott Frost for calling two timeouts before the game-winner. Frost was attempting to "freeze" Duncan and make him think about the kick in hopes that he'd miss it.

Duncan said the timeouts simply allowed the kicker to calm down and focus. Whatever the effects of the timeout had, the Nebraska football team and its fans weren't happy about the kiss blowing. Now Chase Contreraz wants to return the favor next season.

Thanks Derek I appreciate it! Maybe I’ll blow Ferentz and the Hawks a kiss next year 😏 — Chase Contreraz (@chase_contreraz) December 3, 2019

Walk-on to Nebraska football starter?

For now, the Huskers have a starting kicker in Barrett Pickering.

Did you really miss it? Click on the button below to stay up to date on the news you cannot miss, as soon as they happen. NFL

The problem is that Pickering was injured for a good portion of the season. Even when he was playing, he wasn't particularly effective. After hitting on 14 of 18 field goals as a freshman, he hit just three of five this year.

The real concern has to be the fact that whoever was kicking for the Huskers this year had a problem getting anywhere near the endzone on kickoffs. Those short kicks gave the Huskers enough problems that they allowed two kick returns for touchdowns, including one by Iowa.

While the coaching staff hasn't said the kicking job will be an open competition, most recruiting analysts believe Contreraz will be given the chance during the spring and fall to win the job.

Chase Contreraz's leg

For Iowa Western this season, the young kicker had a successful season. He converted 44 of 46 extra-point kicks and nailed 15 of 18 field goal attempts. Those field goals include a long of 47 yards. It's clear he'd like to be take the starting job for the Nebraska football team next season, and rub some extra salt in the wounds of a victory over Iowa if he can.