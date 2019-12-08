Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown took to social media several times in an apparent effort to convince the New England Patriots to bring him back in their fold. Recently, the veteran wideout issued a sincere apology to Patriots CEO Robert Kraft and the organization for the media that he brought in his 11-day stint with the team. The Patriots signed Brown to a one-year deal worth $15 million on Sept. 9 after the Oakland Raiders released him before the start of the season. On Sept. 20, the Patriots cut him loose following allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Just recently, Brown issued another apology on Instagram, this time to “my family, friends and anyone who I offended.” The apology was liked by veteran quarterback Tom Brady and several other Patriots players. Also, Brown posted a photo of him and Brady after he signed with the Patriots and accompanied it with the caption “miss you big bro.” The post was liked by Brady as well.

Brown shows love to Brady’s birthday greeting to son

In between, Brown was a regular fixture in the comments section in Brady’s social media accounts.

Recently, Brown commented two hearts on Brady’s 7th birthday message to his daughter Vivi. On Sunday, Brady posted a warm birthday greeting for his son Benjamin on his 10th birthday. In his message, Brady greeted his son “Happy Birthday Benny! 10 years old and I couldn’t be any more blessed to be your Dad! We love you so much! This smile makes my day!” As expected, Brown was one of those who reacted, commenting with three hugging face emojis and a heart. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, commented “My heart is full” followed by a heart and prayer emojis. Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders also commented a prayer emoji.

Patriots have no plan of signing Brown

However, Brown’s efforts to convince the Patriots to bring him back went for naught as the team has no plans of signing him anew. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots have no plan of bringing back Brown despite their offensive struggles this season. In his column, Schefter said that, despite the Patriots’ glaring need for help on offense, they won’t re-sign Brown, according to his sources. Schefter added that Brown’s apology has no weight since the Patriots haven’t changed their minds about their decision to move on from him during the season.

Earlier, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports reported that Brown’s apology hasn’t changed anything while Jeff P. Howe of the Athletic said that the Book on Antonio Brown’s time with the Patriots closed in September and there’s no chance that the team will open it. While several teams are interested in signing Brown, they are deterred by the ongoing NFL investigation into the allegations against him.