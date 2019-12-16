El Classico is back; Barcelona will be at home to face Real Madrid on 18 December 2019. Madrid and Barcelona have the same points on the table, and a win in this game will separate both side from having the same amount of points. Barca will go head-to-head with R Madrid on December 18, 2019, at 2:00 PM ET in the Camp Nou stadium.

The Champions League draw is out, R Madrid will face Manchester City, and Barcelona will face Napoli next year.

Live telecast channel

United States - BieN Sports

United Kingdom - FreeSports

Nigeria - SuperSport

Spain - Movistar

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Barcelona and Real Madrid head-to-head

Mar 03, 2019: Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 1 (LA Liga)

Feb 27, 2019: Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 3 (Copa del Ray)

Feb 06, 2019: Barcelona 1, Real Madrid 1 (Copa del Ray)

Oct 28, 2018: Barcelona 5, Real Madrid 1 (LA Liga)

May 06, 2018: Barcelona 2, Real Madrid 2 (LA Liga)

Barcelona recent games

Dec 15, 2019: Real Sociedad 2, Barcelona 2 (La Liga)

Dec 10, 2019: Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 2 (La Liga)

Dec 07, 2019: Barcelona 5, Mallorca 2 (La Liga)

Dec 01, 2019: Atletico 0, Barcelona 2 (La Liga)

Nov 27, 2019: Barcelona 3, Dortmund 1 (Champions League)

Real Madrid recent

Dec 15, 2019: Valencia 1, R Madrid 1 (La Liga]

Dec 11, 2019: Club Brugge 1, R Madrid 3 (LA Liga)

Dec 07, 2019: R Madrid 2, Espanyol 0 (La Liga)

Nov 30, 2019: Alaves 1, R Madrid 2 (La Liga)

Nov 26, 2019: R Madrid 2, PSG 2 (Champions League)

Team news

According to Sport Mole, Eden Hazard will not be able to play El Classico because of the foot injury he had since November 27, and Vinicius might replace him in this match.

Benzema is in good form this season and should lead the starting lineup again. He and Messi have the same goal stats, and he is top of the league goal scorers.

Casemiro rested at the weekends and might come back in the starting lineup on Wednesday.

Players to watch

Messi is one of the best players in the world and has performed well, he scored a hat trick against Mallorca, has kept a good pace, and could even score against Madrid.

Benzema has performed well this season, compared to last season, he has managed to score 12 goals, and two assist this season, he is a top league player and should be able to keep up the excellent performance this time around.

Griezmann is always ready to create chances for a goals and is quick with the ball. He has scored seven goals and four assists this season.

Barcelona predicted lineup

Ter Stegen, Semedo, Gerard Pique, Lenglet, David Alba, Rakitic, Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann.

Real Madrid predicted lineup

Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Nampalys Mendy, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius.