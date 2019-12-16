New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made it an early Christmas for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon as he granted his wish for his jersey. On Sunday, Mixon tweeted about his experience of shaking Brady’s hands following the Bengals’ 34-13 loss to the Patriots at Paul Brown Stadium. Mixon also revealed that he wanted to ask Brady for his jersey but he was scared to ask. In an interview with “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI FM in Boston, Brady said he’s going to send one to Mixon, who was impressive against the Patriots with 136 rushing yards on 25 carries.

“I feel the same way about so many of these young players that inspire me. That guy’s one of the great running backs in the league,” Brady said of Mixon, per New England Sports Network (NESN). According to the 42-year-old Brady, there was also a time that he was also a young player looking up to superstars in the league. “Now that I’m on the other end, I understand kind of how it goes,” said Brady. Also, Brady underscored the importance of camaraderie in the NFL amid the hard and violent sport that they play.

Brady says there’s lot of respect in NFL

The veteran quarterback said that there’s a lot of respect in contact sport because of the players’ high level of commitment and dedication to it. Aside from the interview, Brady also responded to Mixon via Twitter, telling the three-year rusher “Great game Joe, I’ll send a jersey your way!”

Great game Joe, I’ll send a jersey your way! https://t.co/U2Et9XYgzK — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 16, 2019

Mixon was ecstatic about Brady’s response, tweeting “Oh man!!

I’m lost for words Appreciate you” ending it with the GOAT emoji, referring to the veteran quarterback’s status as the greatest of all time. Mixon also plans to send something to Brady in return for his kindness. “Bro @TomBrady just made my Year this is crazy! Man I’m so blessed to be playing this game! Just know one is on the way for ya brotha,” Mixon tweeted.

Bro @TomBrady just made my Year😂this is crazy! Man I’m so blessed to be playing this game! Just know one is on the way for ya brotha💯 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 16, 2019

Brady talks about video scandal

For the first time, Brady talked about the video controversy involving the Patriots during his radio interview.

Brady said no Patriots player has given it one second of thought, so they were not disturbed about it. “There’s a lot of distractions out there and if you can lose focus on your job, then that’s really a waste of your time,” said Brady. Also, the veteran quarterback said they want to be focused on playing the best that they can and not on distractions that people create for them. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick denied any involvement in the video scandal, saying the team’s production crew is not part of the football unit.

Earlier, a Patriots production crew shooting for the “Do Your Job” online documentary was caught filming the Bengals sideline during their game against the Cleveland Browns. The crew asked permission from the Browns but forgot to inform the Bengals about their activity.