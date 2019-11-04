Following their 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady posted words of inspiration on his Instagram account to boost the morale of his teammates and fans alike. On Monday, Brady posted a photo of him with veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman with the caption “You win or you learn. I love going to battle with my guys!” with the hashtag #patsnation.

The Patriots suffered their first loss of the season after winning their first eight outings, to a Baltimore squad powered by dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. Despite the loss, the Patriots remain the best AFC squad with an 8-1 mark. In their loss to the Ravens, Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown, but he threw a costly interception late in the game. Edelman caught 10 passes for 89 yards while newcomer Mohamed Sanu tallied 10 catches for 81 yards and his first touchdown in a Patriots uniform.

The Patriots’ running game was a disappointment, with James White leading the way with nine carries for 38 yards and a score. Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead each had four carries for 18 yards.

Brady lauds wideout Mohamed Sanu

After the game, Brady praised Sanu for quickly adjusting to head coach Bill Belichick’s system despite playing just his second game with the Patriots since he was traded by the Atlanta Falcons for a 2020 second-round pick."Yeah, he did a great job just finding little spots in the zone," Brady said of Sanu, adding that the veteran wideout “did a great job for us." Brady lauded Sanu for putting on the work to quickly adapt to the Patriots system and make a significant contribution on offense.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

“It's a real credit to him two weeks in to come in here and have that type of contribution," Brady said, adding that the Patriots need support from everyone in order to succeed. The Patriots have a Week 10 bye before they take on the Philadelphia Eagles the following week.

Jackson says Brady still the GOAT despite loss

Jackson, for his part, declared that Brady’s status as the greatest of all time (GOAT) was not affected by the Patriots’ loss to the Ravens, who are now No.

2 in the AFC playoff race with a 6-2 mark. "Like I said before, that’s still the ‘G.O.A.T.’ Nothing changes that,” said Jackson, who burned the Patriots with 61 rushing yards and two rushing scores. Jackson also completed 17 of 23 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown as the Ravens got the statement win to prove that they are a force to reckon with in the AFC. “I feel like our team already knew what we were capable of," Jackson pointed out.

However, Jackson cautioned the team against overconfidence, saying they still have a long way to go. “We just can’t get on our high horse and feel like we just won the Super Bowl, because we didn’t,” he stressed.