Portugal will be going head-to-head with Lithuania in the Euro qualification on November 14, 2019.

Where can I watch Portugal vs Lithuania live

Venue: Estádio Algarve

Date: Thursday

Time (US): 19:45

TV Channel (US): ESPN+

Portugal and Lithuania Head to Head (H2H)

Sep 10, 2019, Lithuania 1, Portugal 5 (Euro qualification)

June 5, 2004, Portugal 4, Lithuania 1 (Friendly)

Aug 16, 2000, Portugal 5, Lithuania 1 (Friendly)

Portugal recent games

Oct 14, 2019, Ukraine 2, Portugal 1 (Euro qualification)

Oct 11, 2019, Portugal 3, Luxembourg 0 (Euro qualification)

Sep 10, 2019, Lithuania 1, Portugal 5 (Euro qualification)

Sep 07, 2019, Serbia 2, Portugal 4 (Euro qualification)

Jun 09, 2019, Portugal 1, Netherlands 0 (UEFA Nations League)

Home team stats

According to FC table, they have played 42 games this season, scored 91 goals, conceded 35 goals, an average of 2.17 goals per game and conceded 0.83 goals.

Lithuania recent games

Oct 14, 2019, Lithuania 1, Serbia 2 (Euro qualification)

Oct 11, 2019, Ukraine 2, Lithuania 1 (Euro qualifiers)

Sep 10, 2019, Lithuania 1, Portugal 5 (Euro qualifiers)

Sep 07, 2019, Lithuania 0, Ukraine 3

June 10, 2019, Serbia 4, Lithuania 1

Away team stats:

According to FC Tables, they have played 33 games this season, scored 19, conceded 70 goals, an average of 0.58 games per game and conceded an average 2.2 goals.

Lithuania predicted lineup

Setkus, Klimavicius, Baravykas, Girdvainis, Mikoliunas, Simkus, Vorobjovas, Chernykh, Kuklys, Novikovas; D. Matulevicius.

Unavailable player: Verbickas (Injured).

Portugal predicted lineup

Rui Patricio, Pepe, Ricardo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerrero, Joao Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes; Danilo Pereira, Bernardo Silva, Bruma, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unavailable players: Joao Felix (injured), Goncalo Guedes (injured, )Andre Gomes (injured), William Carvalho (injured), and Nelson Semedo.

Team news

According to Stats Zone, Lithuania has not won any of their last eight games with they only have one point in the Euro qualifiers table.

Portugal lost to Serbia in their last match and this might stop them from finishing top in the Euro qualification league table. Portugal is just one point ahead Serbia and more wins should make them finish at the top.

Eder and Diogo Jota have returned back to the team but Semedo is injured and will not be able to play their next match.

Ones to watch

Ronaldo

He has scored seven goals and made no assists in this season in the National League and should be able to score goals against Lithuania.

Score predictions and betting tips

Lithuania is not in a good form right now, with no win for them this season in the Euro qualification, Score prediction is

Portugal 4, Lithuania 0

Betting tips are over 3.5 and both teams will not score.