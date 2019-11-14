Following an 8-0 start, the New England Patriots suffered their first loss of the season, 37-20, at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens and their dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. The second-year quarterback burned the Patriots with his ground and throwing game. Jackson put in for 61 yards and two touchdowns and added 163 passing yards and a score for the Ravens, who are now considered as the biggest threat to the Patriots’ reign in the AFC.

The Patriots lead the pack in the AFC with an 8-1 mark but the Ravens follow suit with a 7-2 record. With a showdown for the AFC title looming, the Patriots need a quarterback who could simulate Jackson’s style of play during practices to help them better prepare for the Ravens. According to Patriots' insider Devon Clements of Sports Illustrated, quarterback Colin Kaepernick could be that man for the Patriots.

In his six years with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick rushed the ball 375 times for 2,300 yards and 13 scores. He also holds the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game with 181 ground yards.

Patriots have no player to replicate Jackson

Clement said the Patriots currently have no quarterback who can replicate Jackson’s style of play, but he added that Kaepernick could fill the role very well if he’s signed by Bill Belichick to a deal.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

Also, Clement said the Patriots could use Kaepernick to prepare for other mobile quarterbacks in their remaining schedule such as Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. In addition, Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst Solomon Wilcots told Damon Amendolara of The DA Show on CBS Radio, teams would be interested in signing Kaepernick as he would help them prepare for Jackson and other dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.

Patriots to attend Kaepernick’s workout

Currently, the 32-year-old Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for almost three years since he was released by the 49ers. Kaepernick drew controversy for kneeling during the national anthem as a sign of protest against social injustice. Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL for allegedly blackballing him, but he recently entered into a settlement with the league for an undisclosed sum of money.

T

The NFL has invited all 32 teams to attend Kaepernick’s workout on Saturday in Atlanta, where the Patriots are expected to send a representative, per Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. Other teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and the Cowboys are expected to send representatives to the workout. In 69 games with the 49ers, Kaepernick completed 1,011 of 1,692 passes for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns with 30 interceptions.

In 2012, Kaepernick led the 49ers to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994 and the NFC Championship Game the following year.