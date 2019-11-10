The 10th inning program for "MLB the Show 19" began on Thursday. As always, there are three bosses (all Signature Series), and one can be chosen once 300 stars have been reached.

Players of the game will also have a choice between three Signature Series cards once they get to both 100 and 200 stars.

Here are all nine of the new Signature Series cards that are included in the 10th inning program as well as each card’s highest attributes. Attributes were found at the MLB The Show Tips page on Twitter.

100 stars

A.J. Burnett, Marlins (SP) - 94 overall

Burnett pitched for the Marlins from 1999-2005. His most notable moment with the team was in 2001 when he pitched a no-hitter. The highest attributes on his SS card are; stamina (111), K/9 (100), break (98), velocity (96), and clutch (89).

Freddie Freeman, Braves (1B) - 97 overall

A four-time All-Star, Freeman is still currently one of the best hitters in the game.

He has four top-eight NL MVP finishes thus far in his career. The highest attributes on his SS card are; clutch (114), contact vs. righties (111), discipline (109), durability (99), and power vs. righties (95).

Shawn Green, Dodgers (RF) - 97 overall

One of the premier power hitters in the early 2000’s, Green was a member of the Dodgers from 2000-2004. He combined to hit 91 homers and drive in 239 runs in 2001-2002. The highest attributes on his SS card are; contact vs. righties (111), power vs. righties (99), vision (99), durability (98), and clutch (96).

200 stars

Dale Murphy, Braves (CF) - 99 overall

Murphy played a decade and a half for the Braves (1976-1990) and had a decorated career with the team. He won back-to-back NL MVP awards in 1982-1983 and took home five straight Gold Gloves from 1982-1986. The highest attributes on his Signature Series card are; contact vs. lefties (109), durability (99), power vs. lefties (98), discipline (97), and arm strength (97).

Christy Matthewson, Giants (SP) - 99 overall

While his baseball career was over a century ago (1900-1916), Matthewson remains known as one of the best pitchers of all-time. His 373 career wins trail only Cy Young and Walter Johnson. The highest attributes on his Signature Series card are; stamina (125), clutch (110), BB/9 (106), break (99), and HR/9 (99).

Barry Larkin, Reds (SS) - 99 overall

Spending his whole career with the Reds from 1986-2004, Larkin’s Hall of Fame career saw him named to 12 All-Star teams while winning nine Silver Sluggers, three Gold Gloves, and the NL MVP in 1995.

The highest attributes on his Signature Series card are; vision (124), contact vs. lefties (114), clutch (113), contact vs. righties (111), and discipline (108).

300 stars

Mike Trout, Angels (CF) - 99 overall

Trout is just 28 years old and is already in line to be one of the best to ever play the game. He is a three-time AL MVP (including 2019) and has a career OPS of 1.000. While his team hasn’t necessarily had much success even with his transcendent talent, Bleacher Report reported that he expects the team to make a big splash in free agency to help him out.

The highest attributes on his Signature Series card are; discipline (125), clutch (124), contact vs. righties (120), power vs. righties (117), and contact vs. lefties (109).

Mike Schmidt, Phillies (3B) - 99 overall

Arguably the best third baseman of all-time, Schmidt spent his entire career with the Phillies from 1972-1989. He was named NL MVP both in 1980 and 1981, and he also led the NL in home runs eight times.

The highest attributes on his Signature Series card are; discipline (124), power vs. lefties (117), contact vs. lefties (113), power vs. righties (112), and durability (99).

Albert Pujols, Cardinals (1B) - 99 overall

Pujols was a historic hitter during his time with the Cardinals (2001-2011). He was named NL MVP three times and hit .328 with 445 homers for St. Louis. The highest attributes on his Signature Series card are; clutch (122), vision (122), contact vs. lefties (116), contact vs. righties (115), and power vs.

lefties (113).