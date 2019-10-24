On Wednesday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. opened up about his desire to play for the New England Patriots and catch passes from veteran quarterback Tom Brady. “That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady,” Beckham declared in a press conference ahead of their Week 8 clash with the Patriots. The young wideout also admitted that he regularly talks to Brady regarding the possibility of playing together at some point in their respective careers.

While many are saying that it would be close to impossible for Beckham, who was traded to the Browns in March, to join Brady and the Patriots, Mike Florio of NBC Sports said crazier things have happened in the NFL. Florio said on “Pro Football Talk” that while it is crazy for the Browns to let go of Beckham after just six games with the team and trade him to the Patriots, they could be thinking that the talented wideout doesn’t want to be in Cleveland, especially after throwing praises on their Week 8 opponent.

Florio said any member of the Browns organization, from coach Freddie Kitchens, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the ownership, would say ‘I don’t think this guy really wants to be here” after listening to Beckham’s comments about the Patriots.

Browns thinking Beckham doesn’t want to be in Cleveland

Florio then mentioned an instance where Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, during his second stint with the Minnesota Vikings, was heaping praises on the Patriots following a loss to New England.

The following day, the Vikings cut Moss after just four games. While the Browns are not going to cut Beckham, Florio said the wide receiver’s tendency to praise the Patriots during his 13-minute press conference could be taken as an indication that he doesn’t’ want to play for the Browns. Florio added that Beckham might even ask for a trade if the Browns’ disappointing start to the season continues.

Beckham’s arrival to Cleveland has raised postseason hopes for the Browns but they are currently at 2-4 and on a two-game losing skid. Beckham, for his part, only has 29 receptions for 436 yards and a touchdown in six outings.

Trade window for Beckham still open

With the trade window still open until Oct. 29, Florio said there’s a possibility that Beckham could become a member of the Patriots this season.

Florio explained that the Browns might not want to let go of Beckham at this point, but they hey would want a package equivalent to what they gave up for his services. The Browns shipped a 2019 first-round pick, 2019 third-round pick, safety Jabrill Peppers and guard Kevin Zeitler to the Giants for Beckham. “But man, we’ve seen crazier things happen. Wouldn’t it be crazy if next Tuesday afternoon Odell Beckham Jr. ends up being traded to the Patriots?” Florio asked. The Patriots recently acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2020 second-round selection.