The Nebraska football team might have lost again on Saturday but they could get a recruiting win on Tuesday night. One of the school's top linebacker targets announced on Twitter Monday morning he would be announcing his school of choice on Tuesday night.

Now the big question is whether or not the Cornhuskers can close the deal and lock in a commit. Choe Bryant Strother hails from Norcross, Georgia and would continue a kind of pipeline the Husker coaches have set up in that state.

Committing tomorrow night at 7PM — ③ (@ChoeBryant) November 4, 2019

Ranked as the 20th best inside linebacker in the 2020 class and the 48th best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports, he's not a blue-chipper. He's still a player that is getting plenty of attention from some of the biggest schools in the country.

Bryant-Strother currently boasts 32 total offers. The schools that have come calling are from all over the country.

In addition to the Nebraska football team, BYU, UCLA, Miami, and Ole Miss are some of the front runners experts expect to get his commitment.

Bryant-Strother took an official visit to Lincoln back in June and had another visit with BYU in September. It's his most recent visit that could have some Nebraska football fans and the coaching staff worried.

UCLA a front runner for Choe Bryant-Strother

The timing of his commitment announcement may not bode well for the Cornhuskers if recent recruiting cycles can be leaned on for the experience.

The linebacker took his most recent official visit to UCLA this past weekend.

Announcing his school of choice could be about knowing he's taken all his visits and is ready to announce a school. 247Sports' experts believe it's because he was sold on his latest trip.

That website currently has him as a 100 percent lock to become a Bruin. The experts on that site include Nebraska football expert Mike Schaefer, who concurs with the rest of the staff.

If there is one piece of good news about that, it's Schaefer who hasn't had a great track record of being right on his picks this year. For the 2020 class, he's got just a 69.23 percent correct rate, missing on four of 13 picks.

Still, the consensus is that UCLA is the team to beat for Bryant-Strother.

Recruiting losses piling up?

There was a time when the Nebraska football team appeared ready to go on a roll, recruiting wise.

The Huskers locked up several commits earlier in the season, including some talented running backs in Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott III. It's been relatively quiet since September though, with the biggest movement being the decommitment of Alabama linebacker Rodney Groce.

The Huskers' fan base had been pleasantly surprised Groce pulled the trigger for Nebraska considering Auburn and Alabama were hot after him.

Now they'll find out on Tuesday night whether they've lost another linebacker to UCLA.