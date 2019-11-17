The Nebraska football team may not have won on Saturday, but that didn't stop the staff from doing some recruiting. In attendance of the Huskers' game against the Wisconsin Badgers were some of the team's most sought after prospects in the 2020 class.

There were also several possible prospects from future classes checking out the game. Those included wide receiver Jaylin Noel. Noel came to Lincoln without an offer from the Nebraska football team. When he left later on Saturday, he had indeed been officially asked to join the Cornhuskers.

Noel getting more attention than just Nebraska

One of the reasons the Huskers decided they wanted Jaylin Noel to see what the program has to offer is because the receiver is getting attention from some big schools. A member of the 2021 class, he likely won't be a blue-chip prospect but he is getting plenty of attention from Power 5 schools.

247Sports has the receiver out of Kansas City as a 3-star prospect and the ninth-best recruit out of Missouri for the 2021 class.

As of now, he's the 122 ranked receiver in the entire class as well.

Neither one of those are rankings that are going to raise a ton of eyebrows, but it seems they have a chance of going up over the next few years. He's already got eight total offers with the addition of Nebraska football. Almost every school that has come calling so far are either members of the Big Ten or the Big 12 conference.

When it comes to the Cornhuskers' former foes in the Big 12, Iowa State and Kansas State have both come calling.

When looking at the Big Ten, Minnesota and Iowa have also given Noel official offers.

One school that stands out a bit because they have not yet come calling is the Missouri Tigers. It's unclear whether the SEC school is uninterested in the receiver or whether Noel has already told the Tigers he simply doesn't have that much interest in them.

Nebraska has big recruiting weekend

The Huskers weren't just hosting long shot receivers from the 2021 class on Saturday.

As Wisconsin is one of the last home games of the season, it was a big weekend for recruiting. The Huskers haven't had the most successful recruiting class for 2020 just yet.

The Nebraska football team is just a month away from the early signing period and the Cornhuskers are looking to beef up the players they believe they'll be reeling in. Most of the recruits that were in attendance on Saturday likely won't be making their school choices known for a couple more weeks.

Almost all the prospects the Huskers hosted were those who have 20 or more offers and whose decision will likely come down to that December signing day, if not the later, February signing day before they pull the trigger.