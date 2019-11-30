The New England Patriots might face the Houston Texans on Sunday night with a complete wide receiving corps. According to Patriots insider Mike Reiss, veteran wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett traveled to Houston for their clash with the Texans at NRG Stadium. Sanu and Dorsett both did not play in the Patriots' 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 due to ankle issue and concussion, respectively. With Sanu and Dorsett both in Houston, Reiss said there's a chance for a fully active wide receiver depth chart Sunday night for the Patriots.

Positive news for Patriots on injury front: Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are making the trip to Houston after missing last Sunday’s win. This means there is a chance for a fully active WR depth chart Sunday night. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 30, 2019

On Friday, the Patriots listed 17 players as questionable on their injured list, nine of whom were down with illness. On Saturday, the team’s official Twitter account announced that two players -- cornerback Jason McCourty and defensive lineman Byron Cowart -- will officially be out against the Texans.

J.C. Jackson will likely get the start for McCourty, who will miss his second consecutive game with a groin injury. This season, Jackson has tallied two interceptions, both of which came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. The development brought the number of players sidelined against the Texans to three, with tight end Ryan Izzo already declared out on Thursday due to illness. The Patriots will enter Sunday’s game as a 3.5-point favorite over the Texans.

Players with illnesses not yet downgraded

As for the nine players who were listed as questionable, due to illness, Reiss said none of them have been downgraded at this time.

Among those listed as questionable, due to illness, are safety Patrick Chung, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, linebackers Jamie Collins, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Joejuan Williams and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. Earlier, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he’s been keeping his immune system strong to avoid the flu as much as possible.

Starting CB Jason McCourty (groin) and backup DT Byron Cowart (head) have been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game. This likely means J.C. Jackson starts at CB for the second straight week.



None of the 9 questionable players due to illness have been downgraded at this time. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 30, 2019

Belichick admits illness affected preparations

During his Friday press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said the illnesses have affected the team’s preparation for the Texans.

“Would have been hard if we had played yesterday, I’d say that,” said Belichick, per a transcript provided by Patriots.com. Belichick said the Patriots have a contingency plan in place, saying they have guys available, from the practice squad and on the roster, to fill the void. Belichick also admitted that some members of the coaching staff were affected by the flu bug that was initiated by Cannon who played against the Cowboys despite being ill. “I mean, look it’s kind of hit everybody a little bit, so we’ll see,” said Belichick, who could clinch a playoff berth with a win and depending on the results of Oakland Raiders-Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans clashes.