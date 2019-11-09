Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb acknowledged New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady as the greatest of all time (GOAT) as he talked about his loss to the 42-year-old quarterback in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005. “Tom and I had that kind of duel and it was our only Super Bowl but still it hurts,” the 42-year-old McNabb told Mike Greger of Heavy.com in an interview. However, McNabb said he accepted the fact that he lost to the GOAT, referring to Brady, when he looked back at their only duel.

The Patriots defeated the Eagles, 24-21, in Super Bowl XXXIX to win their third Vince Lombardi trophy. Brady outplayed McNabb after completing 23 of 33 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. McNabb, for his part, went 30 of 51 for 367 yards and three touchdowns but he tossed three interceptions.

“To look back and to lose to the GOAT … it’s one that I still get pissed off about but then I go, ‘OK I get it’,” added McNabb, who led the Eagles to 94 wins in his 11 seasons in Philadelphia.

During the same interview, McNabb compared the then-Eagles to the Patriots for their consistent winning culture, adding that he and Brady were on the same boat for over a decade. The retired quarterback said the Patriots, Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts had a consistent winning percentage every year back then. “People don’t realize how hard it is to be consistent. That’s why you give a lot of credit to Tom Brady and the Patriots,” McNabb explained.

Brady speaks about Patriots loss to Ravens

After an 8-0 start, the Patriots suffered their first loss of the season, 37-20, to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss sent Patriots fans panicking, but Brady calmed everyone with an inspirational message on Instagram, saying the Patriots could learn from the stinging loss to the Ravens moving forward. In addition, Brady told Jim Gray during an interview on Westwood One that their light schedule in the first eight games was a factor in their loss to Ravens.

In an interview with Scott Zolak on Friday's episode of Patriots All Access, Brady further discussed their loss to the Ravens. Brady admitted that the Patriots haven’t all been perfect, but said he didn’t think anyone should complain about an 8-1 record heading into the bye week.

Brady looks forward to challenges

While he has to complaints about their past nine games, Brady looks forward to bigger challenges in the second half of the year where he expects the Patriots to play their best football.

Brady added that the Patriots put themselves in the best position by finishing 8-1 in their first nine games, but their fate depends on how they will perform in their next seven games. "I think our entire season is determined by what happens from this point on," Brady stressed. After their bye on Week 10, the Patriots will enter a tough four-week stretch when they take on dangerous teams such as the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and the Kansas City Chiefs.