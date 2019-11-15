Mominul Haque began his stint as the Test captain when Bangladesh faced India in the first Test in Indore starting from Thursday, November 14, 2019. The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Play starts at 9:30 AM IST, 10:00 AM BST, 4:00 PM GMT. The two-match series will the first time the two teams meet after their one-match affair back in 2017 in Hyderabad, which was won by India comfortably.

Live updates:

Bangladesh 150 & 9/0 * (3.4 ov) India

493/6d

Bangladesh trail by 334 runs with 10 wickets remaining

IND vs BAN 1st Test broadcast details Star Sports, Hotstar

Star Sports will telecast the match live simultaneously in English and Hindi respectively. The coverage is exclusive to the viewers in India. Hotstar will provide online coverage of the match in the Indian subcontinent via the app and the website. Gazi TV (GTV) will broadcast the match live in Bangladesh.

Read: PTV Sports live streaming Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20 at Sports.ptv.com.pk

India likely to go in with a three-pacer attack

Third day of first Test resumes in Indore. India have declared their first innings with the overnight score of 493/6.#BANvIND #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/uRrNBLUYHW — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 16, 2019

On the eve of the Test match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli confirmed that Ishant Sharma will be returning to the side.

He missed out on the last Test against South Africa. It is also likely that India will play with three pacers in Indore. Rishabh Pant, who was busy during the team's practice session might still be left out in favour of Wriddhiman Saha.

Inexperienced Bangladesh look for a positive start to the ICC Test Championship

Captain @imVkohli interviews Man of the Moment @mayankcricket 🙌🙌



Hitting his 2nd double hundred, keeping the fitness level high & being the team man, Mayank discusses it all with the captain - by @28anand



Full interview🗣️https://t.co/aDNFRzU4Pw pic.twitter.com/MFytjqqxH7 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2019

In the absence of Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam will have Imrul Kayes as his opening partner.

Newly-appointed skipper, Mominul Haque might decide to play it safe by adding an extra batsman in the line-up. Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam will be in the spin department while Abu Jayed and Ebadat Hossain will share the pace department.

The Indore pitch is still a mystery as far as red-ball cricket is concerned. Generally good batting wickets, the Indore turf might see some spin later on while assisting the pacers in the first few days.

Rain is expected to stay away from during all the five days of the Test.