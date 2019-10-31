The Washington Nationals made franchise history and have become World Series champions [VIDEO], beating the Houston Astros in Game 7. This World Series, saw the away team win each and every time, and the Nationals kept that going by winning Wednesday with a shocking road win that silenced Minute Maid Park.

Patrick Corbin recorded the win after stepping in for Max Scherzer and Will Harris recorded the loss for Houston.

At the beginning of the series, it seemed like the home team was going to win for the first time in the series, as the Astros went 2-0 early into the seventh. However, it all began to fall apart with Zack Greinke giving up a home run to Anthony Rendon. Greinke ended up walking Juan Soto, which led to Houston bringing in a new pitcher. Kendrick stepped up to the plate and slugging a two-run shot to put the Nats ahead 3-2.

Astros attempted to keep their bats hot but struggled

The Nationals managed to stay calm and keep their composure as they worked to increase their lead to 6-2, stunning the home crowd at Minute Maid Park. Yuli Gurriel got the bats going in the second inning with a solo home run off Max Scherzer, which traveled for 350 feet. However, the Astros struggled to keep it going, despite leaving runners on second and third base, with George Springer at bat.

Springer hit a line drive that was caught by Juan Soto.

What was the most impressive part of the Nationals #WorldSeries run? #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/1kf3Dce6YW — Sauce & Shram (@SauceAndShram) October 31, 2019

The Astros began to make noise during the fifth inning, with Gurriel and Alvarez on base. Correa managed to bring Gurriel home, recording a 2-0 advantage, but the Nationals were quick to put an end to their noise. Minute Maid Park was excited to see Zack Greinke pitching but the crowds' excitement didn't last long.

Astros pitching struggled against Nationals hitters

The Houston Astros called up Will Harris to replace Zack Greinke, leading to a showdown with Howie Kendrick. Kendrick connected with Harris' second pitch to record a two-run home run. The Astros then continued to fall apart as they entered the ninth inning. The Nationals managed to load the bases for Adam Eaton, sending Yan Gomes and Victor Robles home, bringing the score to 6-2.

Daniel Hudson was Washington's closer for Game 7. Hudson quickly struck out Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve. George Springer popped out. What surprised many was the Astros leaving 10 runners on base, while Washington left seven on base. Washington managed to still win their historic World Series championship.

With the World Series behind them, the Washington Nationals are now focused on who to resign to their team and how to best build up their team, with the goal of returning to the World Series.

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg could leave the Nationals if he chooses to do so.