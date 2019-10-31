Before he squares off with the New England Patriots in Week 9 on Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson heaped praises on his counterpart, veteran signal-caller Tom Brady, on Wednesday. “

The BaltimoreRavens quoted him as saying, "Tom Brady is definitely the one at the top,” Jackson said when asked where he ranks the 42-year-old Patriots signal-caller among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

When asked further if Brady is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of all GOATs, Jackson replied, “Definitely. He has six Super Bowls”, stressing “he’s definitely the GOAT. Definitely.” Earlier, Jackson drew controversy when he called former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco a GOAT because he won a Super Bowl. In their preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, the dynamic Ravens quarterback greeted Aaron Rodgers at midfield with, “What up, GOAT?” Before their clash in Week 3, Jackson said Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is “on his way” to being a GOAT.

"Tom Brady is the GOAT of all GOATs." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/tOmTZOCySN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2019

Jackson, who will be playing against the Patriots for the first time in his young career, expressed admiration for Brady for being “so cool” for “being smooth while dropping back in the pocket”. While he will not directly compete against Brady, the 22-year-old Jackson said it would be cool to win against him and the currently undefeated Patriots (8-0).

Belichick lauds Jackson

The Patriots expect a tough clash against Jackson, a dual-threat play-caller. This season, Jackson has completed 136 of 215 passes for 1,650 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions and ran 83 times for 576 yards and three scores for the Ravens, who lead the AFC North with a 5-2 mark. “He's very fast. Yeah. He's had great production,” Belichick said of Jackson. Belichick said that as a dual-threat quarterback, they would have a hard time containing Jackson.

“He's a major problem, and everybody's had trouble with him,” said Belichick, adding that stopping him will be a big challenge for the Patriots defense, which has allowed an average of 7.6 points to opponents in their first eight games. Earlier, Ravens tight end Nick Boyle gave the Patriots’ defense, dubbed as “boogeymen” a bulletin board material by declaring “we’ll see how good they are once we play them.” Boyle said the Patriots would have a tough time because they haven’t faced a quarterback like Jackson.

McCourty responds to Boyle’s declaration

When asked about Boyle’s pronouncement, Patriots safety Devin McCourty responded in the best way possible, saying the tight end is telling the truth that New England hasn’t faced a quarterback like Jackson. “We haven’t seen an offense like this, we haven’t seen a quarterback like this,” said McCourty, who expects a battle against the Jackson-led squad.