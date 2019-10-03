The Cincinnati Bengals are about to activate yet another former Nebraska football star on the roster. Stanley Morgan has been moved from the practice squad to the full active roster, thanks to an injury to yet another receiver.

John Ross suffered a shoulder separation in the Bengal's latest loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was placed on the IR and won't be able to return for at least eight weeks.

What is another blow to a team that has already had to play the season without AJ Green, is an opportunity for Morgan. The former Nebraska football star could be getting his first snaps in the NFL's regular season this Sunday.

Former Nebraska football star gets the call

Morgan has been impressing Bengals' coaches since he was signed, by the team, as an undrafted free agent. In offseason camps, Morgan made it clear that he belonged on the roster and the former Nebraska football star seemed to be someone who was going to make the roster out of camp.

He suffered an injury late in fall camp that detailed the chances he might be able to open the year on the roster. Now he gets to make up for lost time.

It's unlikely the Bengals are going to move him to the starting spot. Rather, the other receivers will all be bumped up a spot on the depth chart. That still means he's likely to see some time against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nebraska football in the rearview mirror

Stanley Morgan Jr is looking to put together the kind of storied career in the NFL he had with the Nebraska football team.

Morgan only got better every single season he played with the Huskers.

This despite the fact that he played for numerous coaches during his tenure in Lincoln. In 2015, as a true freshman, he showed off what he would become, catching 25 passes for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.

In his sophomore season, he had 43 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns. It was his junior year, his final season with Mike Riley where he really showed what he could become.

That year, he hauled in 61 catches for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns. Last year, he led the Nebraska football team in catches with 70 while amassing 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns.

Even more impressive than his numbers in those final two seasons was the fact he put them up while the teams he played for posted some of the worst seasons in Husker history.

Now, Morgan is playing for a Cincinnati Bengals team going through a rebuild.

Another former Nebraska football star in Zac Taylor is trying to find a way to rebound from an 0-4 start to the year.

Stanley Morgan Jr joins yet another former Nebraska football player in Cethan Carter on the Cincinnati Bengals roster. Carter played tight end for the Huskers back has taken on an H-back/full-back position in the NFL. Carter and Morgan played together at Nebraska for two years.