One day after two former Nebraska football stars were let go by their respective NFL teams, Stanley Morgan and Devine Ozigbo have new life.

A star running back for the Huskers last year, Ozigbo had seemingly continued his run of success with the New Orleans Saints. The undrafted rookie had been one of the most talked-about free agent signings of fall camp thanks to his performances in both practice and exhibition games.

Despite his success this fall, Ozigbo was a casualty of the Turk on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday morning, it was announced he had a new shot with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The even better news for Ozigbo is that there are more than a few people who think he will likely slide into the 3rd string slot for the Jags. That could mean a decent amount of carries when the top two backs need a breather during the regular season.

It also allows him to continue to show the NFL he is a completely different back then he had been his first few seasons with the Nebraska football team.

Ozigbo continues showing growth

There was a time when Nebraska football fans didn't see Ozigbo as anything more than a complementary player. As a Husker, he spent his first three years in Lincoln sharing carries and getting no more than 493 yards in a single season.

Scott Frost and company were so unsold on what the back could do they recruited JUCO running back Greg Bell to come and be the starter last season. Once Ozigbo was given an actual chance to take the starting job though, he showed he was more than a compliment to the starter.

Once he took the premiere back role in 2018, he ran for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also averaged seven yards a carry.

His previous high was in his freshman year when he averaged 5.5 YPC on much fewer attempts. Now he'll get to show the Jacksonville Jaguars what he can do if he's given a longer shot in the NFL.

Morgan has a long road

While Ozigbo has been signed to an actual NFL roster, Stanley Morgan still needs to win his way there. What the former Nebraska football receiver does have is an outside shot.

That's because the Cincinnati Bengals have signed Morgan to their practice squad a day after releasing him.

Morgan had been showing enough in fall camp to continue impressing Zac Taylor and company.

Unfortunately, he was slowed once preseason started with a few bumps and bruises. Once thought to be a dark horse to be the 5th or 6th receiver, he fell behind the competition and had a meeting with the Turk this weekend.

Morgan's abilities still shown through enough that he was able to get a call back once the Bengals gave the waiver wire a look.

The two former Nebraska football stars now have their second life. Players like Will Compton and De'Mornay Pierson-El are still looking for jobs, unfortunately.